Delivery Hero invests in on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas to further advance the quick commerce industry

Delivery Hero invests in on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas to further advance the quick commerce industry

19.10.2021
  • Delivery Hero is taking a minority stake in the Berlin-based on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas, investing USD 235 million (EUR 200 million)
  • Through this investment, Delivery Hero aims to strengthen the quick commerce ecosystem while supporting innovation in the delivery industry
  • Delivery Hero led Gorillas' series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in the company

Berlin, 19 October 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that it has invested USD 235 million (EUR 200 million) in the Berlin-based on-demand delivery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH ("Gorillas"). Leading the series C funding round, which saw the participation of Tencent, Coatue, DST, and other top tier investors and raised close to USD 1 billion at a pre-money valuation of USD 2.1 billion, Delivery Hero now owns approximately 8% of Gorillas.

The investment highlights Delivery Hero's commitment to advancing quick commerce ("q-commerce") globally. Delivery Hero is proud to support companies that disrupt the delivery landscape through an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit. As a European unicorn, Gorillas has shown their ability to accelerate the wave of q-commerce while growing their local footprint at an impressive pace.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero is on a mission to advance quick commerce globally and we see Gorillas as one of the leaders in Europe and the US. The Gorillas team has an exceptional customer focus driving the highest retention rates we have seen in the industry. This has enabled them to reach over USD 300 million revenue run-rate in only one year with continued double digit monthly revenue growth. We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce players will benefit the entire industry and set a new standard for what a great customer experience looks like."

