Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

VYZULTA prescriptions 2 in the U.S. increased by 35% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, and for Z ERVIATE the increase was 213% for the same period. Nicox reported new data on NCX 470 in a nonclinical model of retinal cell damage induced by endothelin-1. The results suggest that NCX 470 improves ocular perfusion and retinal function in damaged eyes compared to vehicle and therefore may have therapeutic properties over and above lowering of intraocular pressure.

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, provided business and financial highlights for Q3 2021 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”) as well as key expected value-inflection milestones today.As of September 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €32.7 million as compared with €36.5 million at June 30, 2021 and €47.2 million at December 31, 2020. The Company is financed for 12 months, based on the development of NCX 470 alone. Net revenuefor the third quarter of 2021 was €2.4 million (including €0.7 million of net royalty payments and €1.7 million of licensing payment). Net revenuefor the third quarter of 2020 was €0.8 million (consisting of net royalty payments and license fees from smaller markets).As of September 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €18.1 million consisting of €16.1 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2.0 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.