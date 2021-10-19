The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 18 Oct 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 28.4844 £ 24.6821 Estimated MTD return 2.10 % 2.06 % Estimated YTD return 9.83 % 8.40 % Estimated ITD return 184.84 % 146.82 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.25 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.05 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A