checkAd

Danone Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 07:33  |  21   |   |   

Press Release – Paris, October 19, 2021

Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer
and member of the Executive Committee

Danone today announces the appointment of Roberto Di Bernardini as Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from November 29th, 2021. Roberto will report directly to Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Executive Committee.

With many years working in France, in Europe and the United States, Roberto Di Bernardini has extensive experience of leading strategic HR functions in international consumer-centric businesses. Most recently, he served as Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer at Banco Santander. In these roles, he has been at the forefront of the company’s cultural shift, successfully attracting and developing top leaders. Previously Roberto held numerous FMCG HR leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive. Over his 30+ year career, Roberto has been responsible for multi-geographies and overseeing workforce and talent strategies for companies each with many thousands of employees.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone CEO, said: “On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to warmly welcome Roberto Di Bernardini to Danone. Roberto is a highly experienced and internationally recognized HR leader. His deep understanding of FMCG and his track record in companies reputed for their strong Human Resources culture make him a great add to the Danone team. His fresh perspective combined with the distinctive strength of Danone’s HR team will help us keep moving the company forward.”

Notes for Editors

Roberto Di Bernardini’s professional experience:

  • 2016-2021 - Banco Santander. Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer.
  • 2007-2016 - Johnson & Johnson. Held the position of HR VP for the Pharma business in EMEA (over 45 countries), and for all the Consumer businesses in North America, before becoming Global HR VP for the Family of Consumer Companies, culminating with an EMEA Head of HR role across the entire portfolio of businesses.
  • 2000-2007 - Colgate Palmolive. Held 3 HR VP roles, moving from Italy to the UK and subsequently to the US, covering Italy, Europe for Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Latin America.
  • Roberto started his career in 1991 with global automotive supplier Valeo, first in Italy and then in France, as HR VP of a division with activities in 8 countries.

Roberto has a Degree in Sociology of Work and Organization from “La Sapienza” University, Rome.

He is a Board member of the Gartner Global CHRO Board, a global, collaborative movement of CHROs committed to elevating the future of the HR function.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danone Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee Press Release – Paris, October 19, 2021 Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee Danone today announces the appointment of Roberto Di Bernardini as Chief Human Resources Officer with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Cowen Names William Prager Head of ETF Trading
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...