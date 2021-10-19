checkAd

Hypefactors will launch AI-powered ‘presence tracking’

Copenhagen, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 18-2021
Inside Information

The SaaS company Hypefactors, that delivers a unified solution for media intelligence and reputation tracking, will further improve its data enrichment assets by launching a ‘Presence AI’ (artificial intelligence) on October 20, 2021.

Developed by Hypefactors’ Data Science team, the Presence AI sets a leaping new standard for measuring media impact, as it automatically determines whether specific news coverage is exclusively focused on a specific brand/company/topic vs. being focused on more brands/companies/topics. This is important insight for clients when evaluating media impact and relevance.

The Presence AI brings several advantages:

  • It handles over 100 languages in common use, which is especially valuable for internationally operating brands and companies. 
  • It is fully integrated with Hypefactors' media monitoring capabilities. Popular brands and companies with millions of media occurrences per month can narrow down to the exclusive impacting news stories that truly matters.
  • It is fully integrated with Hypefactors' media impact and reputation measurement. For companies large and small, measurement is more precise than ever.

Google has been pioneering this challenging natural language processing task for the last decade. Google's algorithm is well-known and patented. Yet, their method is resource-intensive to construct and only handles a single language at a time. Hypefactors' approach differs drastically and alleviates both disadvantages. Its proprietary approach contributes to Hypefactors' unique tech asset and IP base.

The Presence AI will be automatically activated to all current and new clients. It will also be offered with the upcoming API solution that is expected to be launched in Q4/2021, in which the Hypefactors global media database, automation and enrichments can be integrated directly into other existing IT infrastructure and platforms. This will make the technology available for more users and could provide additional revenue streams.

-----


About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.


For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch


Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com





Disclaimer

