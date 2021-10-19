Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero invests in Berlin on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas.Delivery Hero taking a minority stake in Gorillas, investing USD 235 millionDelivery Hero led Gorillas’ series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in …
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero invests in Berlin on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas.Delivery Hero taking a minority stake in Gorillas, investing USD 235 millionDelivery Hero led Gorillas’ series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in …
- (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero invests in Berlin on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas.
- Delivery Hero taking a minority stake in Gorillas, investing USD 235 million
- Delivery Hero led Gorillas’ series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in the company
- Gorillas raised close to USD 1 billion at a pre-money valuation of USD 2.1 billion
- Gorillas operates in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare