Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million

Autor: PLX AI
19.10.2021, 07:32  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero invests in Berlin on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas.Delivery Hero taking a minority stake in Gorillas, investing USD 235 millionDelivery Hero led Gorillas’ series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in …

  • (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero invests in Berlin on-demand grocery delivery company Gorillas.
  • Delivery Hero taking a minority stake in Gorillas, investing USD 235 million
  • Delivery Hero led Gorillas’ series C funding round, now holding approximately 8% in the company
  • Gorillas raised close to USD 1 billion at a pre-money valuation of USD 2.1 billion
  • Gorillas operates in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America
