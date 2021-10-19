The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind will present third-quarter 2021 results on October 21, 2021.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211021_7/

Date and time: Thursday, October 21 2021 at CET 09:30

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

