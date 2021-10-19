NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata Announces Clinical Collaboration With Princess Margaret Cancer Center for the Use of Its Liquid Biopsy Assays

Two clinical studies including interventional RaDaR™ studyFT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, …

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited ("Inivata") has entered into a clinical collaboration with the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto, Canada, for the use of Inivata's liquid biopsy assays, InVisionFirst®-Lung and RaDaR™ in two separate studies.

The Accelerating Lung Cancer Diagnosis through Liquid Biopsy, ACCELERATE, study plans to compare time to treatment initiation in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who have had a liquid biopsy, versus those patients referred in the previous 12 months who were treated based on tissue profiling. This prospective, single-arm study will use Inivata's InVisionFirst-Lung, a ctDNA next-generation sequencing (NGS) liquid biopsy, testing 37 genes relevant to the care of patients with advanced NSCLC and will assess the utility of blood-based NGS to accelerate time to treatment in patients awaiting their diagnostic tissue biopsy and molecular profiling. Patient recruitment has already started, with the aim to enroll a total of 150 patients with advanced NSCLC over the next 12 months.

The second study, ctDNA Lung, will use Inivata's RaDaR assay for ctDNA detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) to identify patients for curative therapy after lung cancer resection and will be split into two phases. The first phase, DETECT, will screen 360 early-stage lung cancer patients to assess the rate of pre- and post-operative ctDNA levels using RaDaR. Of the 360 patients, 66 participants with ctDNA detected at 3-6 weeks post-operatively will be referred to the second phase for a randomized controlled trial, RCT, investigating the benefit of intensified adjuvant treatment with chemo-immunotherapy.

Clive Morris, President of Inivata, said: "Inivata is committed to building a robust body of evidence to support the use of its innovative liquid biopsy technologies and we are delighted to be collaborating with the Princess Margaret Cancer Center, which is one of the largest and most prestigious cancer centers in the world. The ctDNA lung trial is another important step in demonstrating the potential of our exceptionally sensitive RaDaR assay in the early detection of residual disease and informing treatment decisions which lead to better outcomes for patients."