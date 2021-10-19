Cosmiq Universe AG: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA 'Love your Planet'

LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA "Love your Planet"

The Light Art Expedition Arctica "Love your Planet" has been successfully completed.

During 7 days the 15 team members under the direction of light artist Gerry Hofstetter and joining the virtual ambassador of planet Earth, Leya Love, produced over 2000 impressive images of light projections on the nightly icebergs to draw the world's attention to the wonderful nature and simultaneous fragility of the Arctic and the world climate.





Zug, October 19, 2021 - The light art expedition to the Arctic took place under weather extreme conditions. Several times daily, Gerry Hofstetter's team set out with temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius under clear starry skies as well as snow flurries to select the most suitable icebergs for the nightly projections in the Arctic Ocean off the coast of Greenland.

Impressive and touching images were taken. One of Gerry Hofstetter's key focus points was to raise awareness for the interconnectedness and fragility of the Arctic, Antarctic and the rainforest. The ecological balance is being disturbed with extreme consequences for mankind. Consequently, polar bears with their babies, penguin families and grass-green frogs shone in the freezing night on icebergs under the starry sky and northern lights. Images taken from a cutter suitable for the Arctic Ocean and a dinghy, CO2 compensated, without disturbing anything.

The entire team was in awe of so much beauty. Gerry Hofstetter: "It made me and the whole team incredibly happy and humble at the same time to feel this energy, to be able to send such an important message to the world."

Hofstetter continues: "I have realized many projects, but this one is truly a world premiere, which inspires me very much. We are not only highlighting the protection and appreciation of the beauty of nature for the benefit of humanity, but also have for the first time an avatar on my team that is already spreading messages of love and sustainability to hundreds of millions of people on Earth."