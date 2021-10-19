checkAd

EQS-News Cosmiq Universe AG: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA 'Love your Planet'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 08:00  |  13   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Cosmiq Universe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cosmiq Universe AG: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA 'Love your Planet'

19.10.2021 / 08:00

Media Release

LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA "Love your Planet"

The Light Art Expedition Arctica "Love your Planet" has been successfully completed.
During 7 days the 15 team members under the direction of light artist Gerry Hofstetter and joining the virtual ambassador of planet Earth, Leya Love, produced over 2000 impressive images of light projections on the nightly icebergs to draw the world's attention to the wonderful nature and simultaneous fragility of the Arctic and the world climate.


Zug, October 19, 2021 - The light art expedition to the Arctic took place under weather extreme conditions. Several times daily, Gerry Hofstetter's team set out with temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius under clear starry skies as well as snow flurries to select the most suitable icebergs for the nightly projections in the Arctic Ocean off the coast of Greenland.

Impressive and touching images were taken. One of Gerry Hofstetter's key focus points was to raise awareness for the interconnectedness and fragility of the Arctic, Antarctic and the rainforest. The ecological balance is being disturbed with extreme consequences for mankind. Consequently, polar bears with their babies, penguin families and grass-green frogs shone in the freezing night on icebergs under the starry sky and northern lights. Images taken from a cutter suitable for the Arctic Ocean and a dinghy, CO2 compensated, without disturbing anything.

The entire team was in awe of so much beauty. Gerry Hofstetter: "It made me and the whole team incredibly happy and humble at the same time to feel this energy, to be able to send such an important message to the world."

Hofstetter continues: "I have realized many projects, but this one is truly a world premiere, which inspires me very much. We are not only highlighting the protection and appreciation of the beauty of nature for the benefit of humanity, but also have for the first time an avatar on my team that is already spreading messages of love and sustainability to hundreds of millions of people on Earth."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Cosmiq Universe AG: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA 'Love your Planet' EQS Group-News: Cosmiq Universe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cosmiq Universe AG: LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA 'Love your Planet' 19.10.2021 / 08:00 Media Release LIGHT ART EXPEDITION ARCTICA "Love your Planet" The Light Art Expedition Arctica …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Umsatz von paragon Automotive wächst um fast ein Drittel
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose erneut deutlich an
DGAP-News: Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating ...
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Sondierung einer Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Withdrawal or Resolution 4 for the 2021 AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu