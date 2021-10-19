Progress on share buyback programme
ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 8,400,756 shares during the week of 11 October 2021 up to and including 15 October 2021.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.75 for a total amount of €107,120,421.59. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at www.ing.com/investorrelations.
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 15,557,939 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.62 for a total consideration of €196,288,557.85. To date approximately 11.26% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.
