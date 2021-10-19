checkAd

Vaisala raises its business outlook for 2021 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q3 2021

19.10.2021, 08:00   

Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
October 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation raises its net sales and operating result estimates for 2021. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2021 net sales to be in the range of EUR 425–440 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 48–58 million.

Vaisala’s third quarter 2021 preliminary orders received were strong EUR 109.9 (85.3) million and increased by 29%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 111.5 (94.0) million and increased by 19%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 19.2 (19.5) million, 17.3 (20.7) % of net sales.

In January–September 2021, Vaisala’s preliminary orders received were strong EUR 336.2 (270.9) million and increased by 24%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 312.9 (272.6) million and increased by 15%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 38.3 (32.6) million, 12.2 (11.9) % of net sales.

During the third quarter, demand for Vaisala’s products and solutions continued strong in both business areas and especially in Industrial Measurements business area. Shortage of components continued and visibility to component availability deteriorated. However, Vaisala found solutions to most availability issues together with suppliers and by purchasing higher priced components from spot market.

The global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter and the first half of next year. Finding solutions to availability issues is becoming increasingly difficult as component availability also in spot market is deteriorating. Vaisala estimates, that component shortages continue to generate additional material costs during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vaisala’s previous business outlook for 2021 as published on July 23, 2021 was:
Vaisala estimates its full-year 2021 net sales to be in the range of EUR 400–420 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 40–50 million.

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report January–September 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021.


Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution        
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup






