Providence Resources P.l.c.

Resignation of CEO

Dublin and London – 19 October 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”) announces that Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer and Director, is stepping down from the Board, and all subsidiary companies with effect from October 18th, 2021.

Alan Linn commented:

“I have decided to step down from the Board to devote more time to my other business interests. Following the recent strategic decision by the Board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is the opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Providence is now well placed to progress the Barryroe project. My thanks to colleagues for their support through a challenging period in the development of the company.”