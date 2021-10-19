checkAd

Resignation of CEO

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Resignation of CEO

Dublin and London – 19 October 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”) announces that Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer and Director, is stepping down from the Board, and all subsidiary companies with effect from October 18th, 2021.

Alan Linn commented:
“I have decided to step down from the Board to devote more time to my other business interests. Following the recent strategic decision by the Board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is the opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Providence is now well placed to progress the Barryroe project. My thanks to colleagues for their support through a challenging period in the development of the company.”

James Menton, Chairman commented:
“The Board and staff join me in thanking Alan for his commitment and service to the company since his appointment in January 2020 and wish him every success in the future.”

The Providence Board will immediately commence a search for a new Chief Executive Officer. In the intervening period, James Menton will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

ENDS

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c.                                                              Tel: +353 1 219 4074
James Menton
Executive Chairman

Job Langbroek
Investor Relations

J&E Davy                                                                                                Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants                                                                             Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Joe Heron

 





