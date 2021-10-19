Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 19 October 2021

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.