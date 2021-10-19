checkAd

Restart of the conversion project in Vilkpėdė district of Vilnius construction of the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis is planned to start next year

Akropolis Group submitted a substantially updated project of the multifunctional culture, entertainment, business and shopping complex Akropolis Vingis to the Vilnius Regional Architectural Council for evaluation. Following the completion of the project publicity procedures, next year it is planned to start the construction in Vilnius Vilkpėdė district, in the territory of the former Velga factory. It is planned that the new complex of buildings will house a 2,500-seat concert hall, a conference centre, a cinema complex, shopping, catering, office and co-living spaces.

“Vilkpėdė district, which has been an industrial territory for a long time, is an undeservedly forgotten part of Vilnius, which has a lot of potential for development thanks to its convenient connection with the city centre and the green spaces. The conversion of Vilkpėdė will start with the Akropolis Vingis project, which will fundamentally change and revitalise the image of this district – the former industrial area will become a vibrant and high-quality capital's area of culture, leisure, trade and services, welcoming city residents and guests," says the CEO of Akropolis Group, Manfredas Dargužis.

Multifunctional spaces in the new complex of the city

Although the previously planned start dates of construction start have been postponed, project developers are convinced that the pause in the development of the project is actually beneficial – the project concept was successfully substantially renewed during it, at the same time ensuring even greater coherence with the capital’s development plans.

The new conversion project marks a fundamental leap in architecture of different spaces: cultural, entertainment, shopping and office spaces will not be concentrated in a single building, but arranged on the principle of a city complex, separated by open-air and covered inner streets and alleys. In this way, the multifunctional complex will look like a city within a city.

The new project concept has been developed taking into account the advices and comments on former project concept, provided by the Vilnius City Municipality heads and specialists, responsible for the development of the capital, as well as the provisions of the new Vilnius city development plan. The architectural volumes are broken down in the updated project of the complex, ensuring greater coherence of aesthetic and functional solutions, facilitating the development of cycling and pedestrian traffic, and the creation of optimal transport connections in the surrounding areas.

