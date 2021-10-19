Subsea 7 Gets Contracts Worth $500-750 Million in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced a very large award by Petrobras for new long-term day-rate contracts for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun.
- The contracts will be recorded in backlog in the fourth quarter
- Subsea 7 classifies "very large" contracts as those with a combined value between USD 500 million and USD 750 million
