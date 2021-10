Subsea 7 Gets Contracts Worth $500-750 Million in Brazil Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 08:02 | | 17 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced a very large award by Petrobras for new long-term day-rate contracts for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun. The contracts will be recorded in backlog in the fourth quarterSubsea 7 … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced a very large award by Petrobras for new long-term day-rate contracts for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun. The contracts will be recorded in backlog in the fourth quarterSubsea 7 … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced a very large award by Petrobras for new long-term day-rate contracts for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun.

The contracts will be recorded in backlog in the fourth quarter

Subsea 7 classifies "very large" contracts as those with a combined value between USD 500 million and USD 750 million



