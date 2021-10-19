Vaisala Raises FY Outlook After Strong Q3 Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Vaisala new FY sales outlook EUR 425–440 million vs. EUR 400-420 million previously
- New FY operating result (EBIT) outlook EUR 48–58 million vs. EUR 40-50 million previously
- Sales were up 19% in Q3, with orders up 29%
- Q3 demand for Vaisala’s products and solutions continued strong in both business areas and especially in Industrial Measurements business area
- Shortage of components continued and visibility to component availability deteriorated. However, Vaisala found solutions to most availability issues together with suppliers and by purchasing higher priced components from spot market
- Says global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter and the first half of next year
- Says finding solutions to availability issues is becoming increasingly difficult as component availability also in spot market is deteriorating
- Vaisala estimates that component shortages continue to generate additional material costs during the fourth quarter of 2021
