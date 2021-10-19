Vaisala Raises FY Outlook After Strong Q3 Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 08:07 | | 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Vaisala new FY sales outlook EUR 425–440 million vs. EUR 400-420 million previouslyNew FY operating result (EBIT) outlook EUR 48–58 million vs. EUR 40-50 million previouslySales were up 19% in Q3, with orders up 29%Q3 demand for Vaisala’s … (PLX AI) – Vaisala new FY sales outlook EUR 425–440 million vs. EUR 400-420 million previouslyNew FY operating result (EBIT) outlook EUR 48–58 million vs. EUR 40-50 million previouslySales were up 19% in Q3, with orders up 29%Q3 demand for Vaisala’s … (PLX AI) – Vaisala new FY sales outlook EUR 425–440 million vs. EUR 400-420 million previously

New FY operating result (EBIT) outlook EUR 48–58 million vs. EUR 40-50 million previously

Sales were up 19% in Q3, with orders up 29%

Q3 demand for Vaisala’s products and solutions continued strong in both business areas and especially in Industrial Measurements business area

Shortage of components continued and visibility to component availability deteriorated. However, Vaisala found solutions to most availability issues together with suppliers and by purchasing higher priced components from spot market

Says global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter and the first half of next year

Says finding solutions to availability issues is becoming increasingly difficult as component availability also in spot market is deteriorating

Vaisala estimates that component shortages continue to generate additional material costs during the fourth quarter of 2021



