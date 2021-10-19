NKT Raises FY Outlook for Both Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 08:25 | | 35 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 08:25 | (PLX AI) – NKT new Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 1,100-1,200 million previously.New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 80-110 million previouslyOutlook for Photonics unit … (PLX AI) – NKT new Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 1,100-1,200 million previously.New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 80-110 million previouslyOutlook for Photonics unit … (PLX AI) – NKT new Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 1,100-1,200 million previously.

New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 80-110 million previously

Outlook for Photonics unit unchanged

NKT Q3 revenues (std. metal prices) EUR 333 million

NKT Q3 operational EBITDA EUR 45 million (compare to EUR 21 million in Q3 2020)

NKT says improvement compared to Q3 2020 was driven by higher activity levels and efficiency gains across all three business lines where particularly Applications continued to improve performance



