Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
(PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Selected by Viridor as Partner for Accelerating Decarbonization at Multiple Waste to Energy Sites in the UK.Viridor's plans include exploring the installation of modular CCUS plants on five waste-to-energy sites across …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Selected by Viridor as Partner for Accelerating Decarbonization at Multiple Waste to Energy Sites in the UK.
- Viridor's plans include exploring the installation of modular CCUS plants on five waste-to-energy sites across the UK
- Viridor has partnered with Aker Carbon Capture for the delivery of five modular plants
- This partnership with Aker Carbon Capture could accelerate Viridor’s net zero plans by a decade to 2030, Aker Carbon Capture says
