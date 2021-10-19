NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action The Social Chain AG acquires all shares in DS Holding GmbH and resolves on capital increase in kind 19-Oct-2021 / 08:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG acquires all shares in DS Holding GmbH and resolves on capital increase in kind

Berlin, 19 October 2021 - Today, The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, ticker: PU11) ("TSC") has concluded a notarized share purchase, contribution, and transfer agreement with all shareholders of DS Holding GmbH, Stapelfeld, ("DSH") pursuant to which TSC acquires one hundred percent of the share capital of DS through a fully controlled subsidiary.

DSH is the ultimate parent company of the DS Group. DS Group is an international brand and trading group specializing in the development, marketing, and distribution of currently over 4,000 consumer goods products.

The contribution to be paid to the shareholders of DSH consists of 2,855 million newly issued shares and a cash purchase price of EUR 100 million.

In order to issue the new shares, the management board of TSC, with the approval of the supervisory board, has resolved today to increase the share capital of TSC by way of a capital increase in kind. The statutory subscription rights of the TSC shareholders were excluded. Based on the final stock market closing price of the TSC shares on 18 October 2021 of EUR 42.20, the share component amounts to EUR 120.5 million.