Hidden Home Dangers Avast and Refuge List the Ten Connected Devices Most Commonly Reported by Women Who Experience Domestic Abuse

- RING Doorbells, Smart TVs and Amazon Alexas are among the ten most common devices used by perpetrators of domestic abuse

- New investigative research with 2,000¹ UK women highlights the growing problem of tech abuse

- Refuge and Avast launch new interactive tool to empower women to secure the connected devices within their homes

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, and Refuge, the national domestic abuse charity, have outlined the top ten internet-connected (IoT) devices that are most commonly reported by victims of domestic abuse as being used against them. For most people, smart devices offer convenience in the home and while manufacturers such as Amazon, Google and Apple take precautions to mitigate abuse, in the wrong hands, internet-connected devices can be used by abusers to harm and exert control over their partners. Refuge has experienced increased reports from women seeking guidance on how to secure their technology, and support with the most common devices reported to Refuge as follows:

  • RING doorbells
  • Amazon Alexa & Amazon Echo
  • Google Home Hub
  • Nest systems and smart thermostats
  • Smart TVs
  • Smart Plugs
  • Fitness trackers and Smartwatches (Apple Watch)
  • Wireless systems
  • Smart locks
  • CCTV Cameras

Despite the reports Refuge has received, wider research of 2,000 women in the UK carried out by Avast and Refuge found that nearly half (48%) were unable to name a single device they believed could be vulnerable to abuse, increasing to 60% for those over the age of 55. Further to this, 66% of women did not know where to get information to help secure the devices in their home if they felt they had been compromised by an abuser– rising to 79% for those aged 45 and over.

The research also illustrates how such technology is used in abuse scenarios: just over half (64%) of women in the UK have admin control over the IoT devices in their own homes; one in four (27%) stated that admin access for these devices has not been shared equally or with transparency in their household; and 18% of women said they have no control over the Wi-Fi settings in their home, but their partner or family member does. Furthermore, 41% of women in the UK stated that a partner or family member knows the password to their personal devices – with 28% of these women saying that they did not give this password willingly.

