checkAd

Baikowski Mathym Launches the Production of zilight

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK) announces the production of zilight, an innovative zirconia nano-dispersion. This is the second industrialized product release from Mathym R&D.

Mathym, which was created in 2014 and has been a subsidiary of Baikowski since 2019, reinforces the diversification strategy that has been at the heart of the Savoy-based group since 2015. zilight is primarily aimed at optics and photonics markets, specifically for high refractive index applications. This new product will also be used in applications for energy and environmental markets, such as fuel cells. zilight has a high refractive index and transparency, and it is available dispersed in a large variety of solvents (monomers, polymers, resins, etc.).

The release of this new Mathym product reaffirms the pertinence and success of the Mathym acquisition. zilight completes Baikowski’s offer by addressing new growth markets and strengthens the company’s position as an expert in innovative, customized, high value-added solutions.

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings.
The quality of Baikowski’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com- finance@baikowski.com
Wertpapier


