Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK) announces the production of zilight, an innovative zirconia nano-dispersion. This is the second industrialized product release from Mathym R&D.

Mathym, which was created in 2014 and has been a subsidiary of Baikowski since 2019, reinforces the diversification strategy that has been at the heart of the Savoy-based group since 2015. zilight is primarily aimed at optics and photonics markets, specifically for high refractive index applications. This new product will also be used in applications for energy and environmental markets, such as fuel cells. zilight has a high refractive index and transparency, and it is available dispersed in a large variety of solvents (monomers, polymers, resins, etc.).