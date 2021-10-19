checkAd

Efecte Plc Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 08:45  |  21   |   |   

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 19 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9:45 AM

Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc will publish it’s business review for the period 1-9/2021 on Wednesday 27 October 2021, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Wednesday 27 October 2021 at 15:00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/business-review-1-9-2021. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Efecte Plc Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing EFECTE PLC - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - 19 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9:45 AM Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing Efecte Plc will publish it’s business review for the period 1-9/2021 on Wednesday …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...