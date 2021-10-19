checkAd

Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development of PXT3003 Toward Approval and Commercialization

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics …

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, is pleased to announce the strengthening of its senior management team with the appointments of Raj Thota, as Chief Manufacturing Officer and Head of CMC, Abhijit Pangu as the Head of Regulatory Affairs and the promotion of Xavier Paoli to Chief Operating Officer.

Raj Thota brings over 28 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, CMC filings, tech transfer, scale-up, and commercialization to Pharnext and previously served as Vice President, General Manager, and site head at Frontida BioPharm. Throughout his career, Raj has successfully led the development, optimization and launch of numerous products, including Xtampza(R) ER Capsules, Vimovo(R) Tablets, Osmolex(R) CR Tablets and Entocort(R) ER Capsules, and many more complex & patentable clinical stage molecules. Raj received a M.S. in Pharmaceutical Technology from IIT BHU, India, and M.B.A. in general management from Xavier University USA. He also completed a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) from Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from Villanova University, USA.

With over 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, Abhijit Pangu specializes in navigating drug development with global regulatory authorities to serve patients with high unmet needs ingastroenterology, neurology, urology/reproductive health, and rare diseases. He has provided strategic and operational guidance as a Senior Consultant to global companies to develop and implement US regulatory strategies for a diverse pipeline of products from early stages of development through late stages, commercialization and life-cycle management. Previously Abhijit hasheld leadership positions at Orphazyme, Ferring, and multiple generic pharmaceutical companies. Abhijit is a pharmacist by training with a Master's degree in Pharmacy and holds a globally recognized Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC).

