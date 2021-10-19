Ericsson Seen Outperforming Today After Earnings Beat, Market Share Gains Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 08:52 | | 18 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 08:52 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson is expected to outperform the market today, analysts said, after the company beat earnings expectations in the third quarter and continued to take market share outside China. Ericsson Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Ericsson is expected to outperform the market today, analysts said, after the company beat earnings expectations in the third quarter and continued to take market share outside China. Ericsson Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Ericsson is expected to outperform the market today, analysts said, after the company beat earnings expectations in the third quarter and continued to take market share outside China.

Ericsson Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. estimate SEK 7,510 million, a beat of 18%

Market share losses in China were expected, but the company continued to gain market share elsewhere

The conference call at 9:00 may focus on possible component availability issues ahead, SEB said, after the company said "some impact was seen from disturbances in the supply chain"

Ericsson posted very strong gross margins and good cost control, Carnegie said

NOTE: the Nov. 9 Capital Markets Day was postponed to next year



Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer