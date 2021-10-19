NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING

- Rhinoswab Junior TM is the world's first nasal swab designed specifically to reduce the distress and discomfort children experience during COVID-19 testing

- Rhinoswab JuniorTM is a high yield, cost effective swab that can be comfortably self-administered by children

- Rhinoswab can be used to sample for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, with PCR and rapid antigen tests

- Rhinomed is seeking further European product distributors

19 October 2021: Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO OTCQB:RHNMF), a leader in wearable nasal and respiratory technology, has developed Rhinoswab JuniorTM to reduce the fear and anxiety associated with existing standard throat and deep nasal swabs and encourage greater testing of children for COVID-19, including the growing use of rapid antigen tests in schools and homes.

The need for a less invasive and more comfortable approach is supported by a poll conducted by Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital[1] (RCH) which found that 74% of parents were likely to avoid having their children tested due to fears that a COVID-19 test would be stressful, painful or uncomfortable their child.

Rhinoswab JuniorTM is based on Rhinomed's proven, innovative RhinoswabTM which enables accurate, safer, comfortable and less invasive self-administered sampling, and has FDA, European CE Mark and Australian TGA registration. RhinoswabTM has flocked swabs that are applied to both nostrils in a fixed position. It works with existing PCR and antigen tests and is equivalent in cost to US and European swabs.

Results from a recent comparison study of Rhinoswab versus the standard swab (n= 302) at CWZ and Radboud University Medical Center, a leading teaching hospital in the Netherlands, showed that;

- 87% of participants preferred Rhinoswab to the nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants felt no pain with Rhinoswab vs 48% with nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants needed little or no guidance when using Rhinoswab.

Rhinomed JuniorTM is a smaller version of the RhinoswabTM with child friendly features to engage children in the sampling process including fun additions like mustaches, lips and animal faces.