checkAd

DGAP-News NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rhinomed Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING

19.10.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Rhinoswab JuniorTM is the world's first nasal swab designed specifically to reduce the distress and discomfort children experience during COVID-19 testing

- Rhinoswab JuniorTM is a high yield, cost effective swab that can be comfortably self-administered by children

- Rhinoswab can be used to sample for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, with PCR and rapid antigen tests

- Rhinomed is seeking further European product distributors

19 October 2021: Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO OTCQB:RHNMF), a leader in wearable nasal and respiratory technology, has developed Rhinoswab JuniorTM to reduce the fear and anxiety associated with existing standard throat and deep nasal swabs and encourage greater testing of children for COVID-19, including the growing use of rapid antigen tests in schools and homes.

The need for a less invasive and more comfortable approach is supported by a poll conducted by Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital[1] (RCH) which found that 74% of parents were likely to avoid having their children tested due to fears that a COVID-19 test would be stressful, painful or uncomfortable their child.

Rhinoswab JuniorTM is based on Rhinomed's proven, innovative RhinoswabTM which enables accurate, safer, comfortable and less invasive self-administered sampling, and has FDA, European CE Mark and Australian TGA registration. RhinoswabTM has flocked swabs that are applied to both nostrils in a fixed position. It works with existing PCR and antigen tests and is equivalent in cost to US and European swabs.

Results from a recent comparison study of Rhinoswab versus the standard swab (n= 302) at CWZ and Radboud University Medical Center, a leading teaching hospital in the Netherlands, showed that;

- 87% of participants preferred Rhinoswab to the nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants felt no pain with Rhinoswab vs 48% with nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants needed little or no guidance when using Rhinoswab.

Rhinomed JuniorTM is a smaller version of the RhinoswabTM with child friendly features to engage children in the sampling process including fun additions like mustaches, lips and animal faces.

Seite 1 von 2
Rhinomed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING DGAP-News: Rhinomed Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING 19.10.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Rhinoswab JuniorTM is the world's first nasal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Umsatz von paragon Automotive wächst um fast ein Drittel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose erneut deutlich an
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Sondierung einer Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Nagarro unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zur Akquisition der ATCS Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2021 quarter update - Platform expansion in line with strategy
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE again significantly raises revenue and earnings forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu