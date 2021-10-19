checkAd

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL Chain AG acquires 100 percent of DS Group: Revenue forecast raised to EUR 620 million in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 09:00  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast
The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL Chain AG acquires 100 percent of DS Group: Revenue forecast raised to EUR 620 million in 2021

19.10.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SOCIAL Chain AG acquires 100 percent of DS Group:
Revenue forecast raised to EUR 620 million in 2021

  • DS Group is an internationally operating brand and trading house with annual revenues of more than EUR 270m (forecast 2021)
  • Social Chain AG's revenue forecast raised to around EUR 620m in 2021 (proforma consolidated)
  • Synergy potential on EBITDA basis: in total EUR 40 to 50m in the first three years after acquisition
  • Revenue target of one billion Euros for the 2023 financial year
  • Ralf Dümmel appointed to Social Chain AG's Management Board
  • Listing of Social Chain AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard planned before the end of 2021
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "Social Chain and DS Group complement each other perfectly: DS Group's extensive brand and product portfolio is perfectly suited for direct marketing to end consumers via Social Commerce."

Berlin/Hamburg, 19 October 2021. Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN DE000A1YC996) is about to complete the most important acquisition since its foundation. The Social Commerce company is acquiring 100 percent of DS Group, which is based near Hamburg. DS Group is an internationally operating brand and trading company with currently more than 4,000 products. The company is successful in developing, marketing and selling its own products and brands. The company has more than 700 trademarks, registered designs, patents and utility patents. One of the best-known brands is LANDMANN, the oldest German barbecue manufacturer. DS Group is one of the largest suppliers of products to food retailers, discounters, drugstores, teleshopping, DIY shops, self-service stores, furniture shops, cash & carry, specialist retailers, department stores as well as online and mail-order businesses in Europe. With a total of 550 employees, the company is expecting revenues of more than EUR 270m in 2021.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

