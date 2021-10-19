checkAd

Niu Technologies Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Zhou as the new chief financial officer with effective date November 15th, 2021.

Fion Zhou will bring to NIU 15 years of experience working in financial and public companies. Prior to joining NIU, she served as the chief financial officer of Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO), a leader in China's internet industry and an innovator in search and artificial intelligence (AI) since July 2020, where she led financial operations, legal matters, strategic investment, investor relationship and internal controls. From 2015 to 2019, Ms. Zhou was a finance director of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and served as the chief financial officer and other management positions of Yidian Zixun, a leading mobile news aggregator in China. Prior to that, she also held senior finance roles at Viadeo S.A. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited. Ms. Zhou started her career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian in 2006. She received a bachelor’s degree in Financial Management from the University of International Business and Economics in 2006 and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris in 2016. Ms. Zhou is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Dr. Yan Li, chief executive officer of the Company, commented, “We are glad to announce that Fion is joining us as chief financial officer. We are confident that, with her international educational background and extensive experience in internet and technology companies, Fion will contribute significantly to our continued international expansion and technology innovation.”

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of eight series, four electric scooter series, including NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, a performance electric bicycle series, NIU Aero, and an electric kick-scooter series, KQi. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

