CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2021-10-19
Auction date 2021-10-19
Settlement date 2021-10-20
Maturity Date 2021-10-27
Nominal amount 546 billion SEK
Interest rate, % 0.00
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 546 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 1092 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 546 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-10-19





