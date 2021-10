Byggmax Jumps 5% After Gross Margin Powers Earnings Beat Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 09:34 | | 11 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 09:34 | (PLX AI) – Byggmax shares rose 5% in early trading after third-quarter earnings significantly beat expectations on the back of strong gross margins.Q3 gross margin was 34.8% vs. estimate 33.2%, with EBIT at SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 341 … (PLX AI) – Byggmax shares rose 5% in early trading after third-quarter earnings significantly beat expectations on the back of strong gross margins.Q3 gross margin was 34.8% vs. estimate 33.2%, with EBIT at SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 341 … (PLX AI) – Byggmax shares rose 5% in early trading after third-quarter earnings significantly beat expectations on the back of strong gross margins.

Q3 gross margin was 34.8% vs. estimate 33.2%, with EBIT at SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 341 million

Sales were decent and gross margin was very good, SEB said

Consensus estimates are likely to go up 7-8% for this year, and next year's forecasts could be de-risked, SEB said Byggmax Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Byggmax Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer