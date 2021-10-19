checkAd

Cadence Introduces Comprehensive Safety Solution for Faster Certification of Automotive and Industrial Designs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 10:00  |  31   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence Safety Solution, a new offering targeting safety-critical applications and featuring integrated analog and digital safety flows and engines for faster ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 certification. The solution, which includes a new failure modes, effects, and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) offering called the Cadence Midas Safety Platform, allows customers to perform FMEDA-driven analog and digital verification of safety-critical semiconductors for advanced automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005190/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Cadence Design Systems!
Long
Basispreis 130,36€
Hebel 5,67
Ask 2,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 187,95€
Hebel 5,11
Ask 2,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

As state-of-the-art electronics propel the automotive, industrial and aerospace industries into a future of more connectivity and autonomy, the development of safety-compliant semiconductors is critical. Developed to improve automation, confidence and productivity associated with achieving compliance to functional safety standards, such as ISO 26262, the Cadence Safety Solution offers new verification tools, including the Midas Safety Platform, vManager Safety Manager and Xcelium Safety Simulator. Additionally, the safety solution consists of existing verification, design, analog and digital tools, including the Cadence Jasper Functional Safety Verification (FSV) App, Legato Reliability Solution, Spectre Simulation Platform, Genus Synthesis Solution, Innovus Implementation System, Modus DFT Software Solution and Conformal Equivalence Checker.

“Semiconductor development for automotive applications presents a host of challenges that the entire supply chain needs to address, including rigorous safety certifications required to achieve compliance with the ISO 26262 standard,” said Paul Cunningham, corporate vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “With the new Cadence Safety Solution, customers have access to the Midas Safety Platform, which fully integrates with Cadence design and verification flows, including vManager Safety Manager, Xcelium Safety Simulator, Jasper FSV App, Genus Synthesis Solution, and Spectre Simulation Platform, offering improved productivity and accelerated safety compliance.”

Seite 1 von 4
Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence Introduces Comprehensive Safety Solution for Faster Certification of Automotive and Industrial Designs Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence Safety Solution, a new offering targeting safety-critical applications and featuring integrated analog and digital safety flows and engines for faster ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Cadence Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Cadence Accelerates Development of Mobile, Automotive and Hyperscale Systems with the Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten