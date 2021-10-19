Cadence Introduces Comprehensive Safety Solution for Faster Certification of Automotive and Industrial Designs

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence Safety Solution, a new offering targeting safety-critical applications and featuring integrated analog and digital safety flows and engines for faster ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 certification. The solution, which includes a new failure modes, effects, and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) offering called the Cadence Midas Safety Platform, allows customers to perform FMEDA-driven analog and digital verification of safety-critical semiconductors for advanced automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

As state-of-the-art electronics propel the automotive, industrial and aerospace industries into a future of more connectivity and autonomy, the development of safety-compliant semiconductors is critical. Developed to improve automation, confidence and productivity associated with achieving compliance to functional safety standards, such as ISO 26262, the Cadence Safety Solution offers new verification tools, including the Midas Safety Platform, vManager Safety Manager and Xcelium Safety Simulator. Additionally, the safety solution consists of existing verification, design, analog and digital tools, including the Cadence Jasper Functional Safety Verification (FSV) App, Legato Reliability Solution, Spectre Simulation Platform, Genus Synthesis Solution, Innovus Implementation System, Modus DFT Software Solution and Conformal Equivalence Checker.

“Semiconductor development for automotive applications presents a host of challenges that the entire supply chain needs to address, including rigorous safety certifications required to achieve compliance with the ISO 26262 standard,” said Paul Cunningham, corporate vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “With the new Cadence Safety Solution, customers have access to the Midas Safety Platform, which fully integrates with Cadence design and verification flows, including vManager Safety Manager, Xcelium Safety Simulator, Jasper FSV App, Genus Synthesis Solution, and Spectre Simulation Platform, offering improved productivity and accelerated safety compliance.”