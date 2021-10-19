Kosmos Energy Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027. Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to refinance the $400 million aggregate principal amount of private placement notes the Company issued to fund its acquisition of Anadarko WCTP Company.

The securities to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws. The senior notes and the related guarantees will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and, outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on The New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.