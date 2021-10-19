checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 October to 15 October 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 October to 15 October 2021

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/10/2021

FR0010313833

10 000

110,2738

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/10/2021

FR0010313833

5 000

110,2596

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/10/2021

FR0010313833

7 783

109,9798

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/10/2021

FR0010313833

2 005

109,8872

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

24 788

110,1474

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

