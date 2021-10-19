Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 October to 15 October 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 October to 15 October 2021
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/10/2021
FR0010313833
10 000
110,2738
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/10/2021
FR0010313833
5 000
110,2596
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/10/2021
FR0010313833
7 783
109,9798
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/10/2021
FR0010313833
2 005
109,8872
CEUX
TOTAL
24 788
110,1474
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
