Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London

The move underlines the business’ commitment to international expansion, building on its success in the US. Established in 2017 by Beazley, Lodestone was created in response to the increasing need for cyber security services for small and mid-sized firms.

London, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lodestone Security, a leader in cyber defence and incident response in the US, is expanding its global reach by opening an office in London. Adam Harrison joins the group as Managing Director of Lodestone Security UK.

Lodestone helps its clients mitigate business and reputational risk, through a human-based approach to cyber security, digital forensics, and incident response. They work to provide resistance, disrupt intrusion and obstruct bad actors, by putting cyber security at the centre of everything they do.

Adam Harrison joins Lodestone from IBM where he served as Global Delivery Lead of X-Force Incident Response. With over a decade’s experience in digital forensics and incident response, his appointment further highlights Lodestone’s commitment to becoming a global leader in cyber security services.

Frank Luzsicza, CEO of Lodestone said, “By expanding our expertise – gained from operating in the US – to London, we can provide organisations across the continent with a range of cyber defence and incident response services, designed to prevent and minimise the impact of cyber-attacks.

We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Lodestone family. His extensive experience with network intrusions, data breaches and intellectual property theft make him perfectly placed to head up our new London office.”

Paul Bantick, Global Head of the Cyber & Tech, added “Lodestone was created in 2017 to help small and mid-sized organisations improve their cyber security. These businesses are targeted just as frequently as larger corporations, but lack access to the expertise and resource that large businesses have. Adam’s appointment signifies an important step in Lodestone’s journey, as they work to put cyber resilience at the top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes in Europe.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

