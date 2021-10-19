checkAd

Ryder Invests in Gatik and Partners to Establish North American Autonomous Delivery Network for B2B Short-Haul Logistics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 10:45  |  26   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, and Gatik, a leader in automating on-road transportation for short-haul, middle-mile logistics, announce a multi-year partnership designed to establish an autonomous logistics network for Gatik’s customers in the U.S. and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005246/en/

A Ryder technician guides a Gatik autonomous truck with a safety driver behind the wheel into a Ryder maintenance shop near Fort Worth, TX. Ryder has invested in Gatik and will provide leasing and maintenance services for Gatik's fleet of autonomous trucks, with the goal to establish a business-to-business short-haul logistics delivery network across the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Ryder technician guides a Gatik autonomous truck with a safety driver behind the wheel into a Ryder maintenance shop near Fort Worth, TX. Ryder has invested in Gatik and will provide leasing and maintenance services for Gatik's fleet of autonomous trucks, with the goal to establish a business-to-business short-haul logistics delivery network across the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gatik’s latest funding round totaling $85 million includes an investment from Ryder’s corporate venture capital fund RyderVentures, which aims to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that are developing new technologies and business models that deliver advancements and automation in the logistics and transportation industries. The funding represents RyderVentures’ first investment in an autonomous trucking company.

Through the broader partnership, Gatik will lease from Ryder a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature box trucks designed for transporting goods to retail locations from micro-fulfillment centers or dark stores—distribution centers that cater exclusively to e-commerce. Gatik will integrate its commercial-grade autonomous driving technology into the leased fleet, enabling Gatik to provide its Autonomous Delivery as a Service (ADaaS) model to its new and existing customers. In addition to providing the leased vehicles, Ryder will service and maintain the trucks, including calibration of autonomous vehicle sensors and the necessary pre- and post-trip inspections.

Going forward, Ryder and Gatik will explore opportunities for Ryder to manage the logistics operations of the autonomous fleet as well, allowing Gatik to focus on its unique, end-to-end ADaaS business model and manage long-standing relationships with its customer base.

“The combination of maintaining direct relationships with customers while being asset-light has never been achieved in the autonomous trucking industry before,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “This partnership enables us to benefit from Ryder’s world-class expertise in commercial vehicle servicing and maintenance, and leverage Ryder’s North American infrastructure to expand our fleet to multiple markets quickly. Ryder has consistently demonstrated commitment to innovation and serving their customers’ needs – core principles that resonated deeply with us.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Invests in Gatik and Partners to Establish North American Autonomous Delivery Network for B2B Short-Haul Logistics Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, and Gatik, a leader in automating on-road transportation for short-haul, middle-mile logistics, announce a multi-year partnership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Excellence in Service During 11th Annual Recognition Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Ryder Opens Five New Locations for Used Vehicle Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Ryder Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for October 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten