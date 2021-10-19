Ryder Invests in Gatik and Partners to Establish North American Autonomous Delivery Network for B2B Short-Haul Logistics

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, and Gatik , a leader in automating on-road transportation for short-haul, middle-mile logistics, announce a multi-year partnership designed to establish an autonomous logistics network for Gatik’s customers in the U.S. and Canada.

A Ryder technician guides a Gatik autonomous truck with a safety driver behind the wheel into a Ryder maintenance shop near Fort Worth, TX. Ryder has invested in Gatik and will provide leasing and maintenance services for Gatik's fleet of autonomous trucks, with the goal to establish a business-to-business short-haul logistics delivery network across the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gatik’s latest funding round totaling $85 million includes an investment from Ryder’s corporate venture capital fund RyderVentures, which aims to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that are developing new technologies and business models that deliver advancements and automation in the logistics and transportation industries. The funding represents RyderVentures’ first investment in an autonomous trucking company.

Through the broader partnership, Gatik will lease from Ryder a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature box trucks designed for transporting goods to retail locations from micro-fulfillment centers or dark stores—distribution centers that cater exclusively to e-commerce. Gatik will integrate its commercial-grade autonomous driving technology into the leased fleet, enabling Gatik to provide its Autonomous Delivery as a Service (ADaaS) model to its new and existing customers. In addition to providing the leased vehicles, Ryder will service and maintain the trucks, including calibration of autonomous vehicle sensors and the necessary pre- and post-trip inspections.

Going forward, Ryder and Gatik will explore opportunities for Ryder to manage the logistics operations of the autonomous fleet as well, allowing Gatik to focus on its unique, end-to-end ADaaS business model and manage long-standing relationships with its customer base.

“The combination of maintaining direct relationships with customers while being asset-light has never been achieved in the autonomous trucking industry before,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “This partnership enables us to benefit from Ryder’s world-class expertise in commercial vehicle servicing and maintenance, and leverage Ryder’s North American infrastructure to expand our fleet to multiple markets quickly. Ryder has consistently demonstrated commitment to innovation and serving their customers’ needs – core principles that resonated deeply with us.”