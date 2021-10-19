Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 GORE German Office Real Estate AG plans realignment with investment focus on Luxembourg commercial real estate market and alteration of its shareholder structure

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate GORE German Office Real Estate AG plans realignment with investment focus on Luxembourg commercial real estate market and alteration of its shareholder structure 19-Oct-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- Contribution of a Luxembourg real estate portfolio worth over EUR 1 billion to GORE planned

- Contribution of portfolio against issuance of new GORE shares in context of a capital increase against contributions in kind

- Contribution of the new GORE shares to parent company PREOS in exchange for new PREOS shares

- Sale of new GORE shares by PREOS to Luxembourg investment company with institutional, strategic investors intended

- New members of GORE Executive Board, change of name and change of registered office planned

Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2021 - The Executive Board of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) is planning a fundamental realignment and the participation of a new majority shareholder in the company. The Supervisory Board of GORE has approved this planned measure on the basis of a letter of intent signed with the participation of the parent company PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") and publity AG. In the event of a positive conclusion of the due diligence reviews, a basic agreement on the implementation of the transaction will be signed.