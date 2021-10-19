DGAP-Adhoc GORE German Office Real Estate AG plans realignment with investment focus on Luxembourg commercial real estate market and alteration of its shareholder structure
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
- Contribution of a Luxembourg real estate portfolio worth over EUR 1 billion to GORE planned
- Contribution of portfolio against issuance of new GORE shares in context of a capital increase against contributions in kind
- Contribution of the new GORE shares to parent company PREOS in exchange for new PREOS shares
- Sale of new GORE shares by PREOS to Luxembourg investment company with institutional, strategic investors intended
- New members of GORE Executive Board, change of name and change of registered office planned
Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2021 - The Executive Board of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) is planning a fundamental realignment and the participation of a new majority shareholder in the company. The Supervisory Board of GORE has approved this planned measure on the basis of a letter of intent signed with the participation of the parent company PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") and publity AG. In the event of a positive conclusion of the due diligence reviews, a basic agreement on the implementation of the transaction will be signed.
