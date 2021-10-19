checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc publity AG plans addition of new majority shareholder in its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG and terminates plans to sell its PREOS stake

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Investment
publity AG plans addition of new majority shareholder in its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG and terminates plans to sell its PREOS stake

19-Oct-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

publity AG plans addition of new majority shareholder in its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG and terminates plans to sell its PREOS stake

Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2021 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") plans to join PREOS as a new majority shareholder together with the Group's subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS"), a Luxembourg-based investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies managed by a general partner. In this context, the PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is to be simultaneously restructured and sold by PREOS. For this purpose, a letter of intent with the participation of PREOS and GORE. In the event of a positive conclusion of the due diligence reviews, a basic agreement on the implementation of the transaction will be signed. The letter of intent essentially provides for the following steps:

In a first step, a portfolio of Luxembourg real estate project developments consisting of an investment holding and a debt fund with a market value expected to exceed EUR 1 billion is to be contributed to GORE through a capital increase in kind against the issuance of new GORE shares. The value to be applied to the GORE shares is to be determined on the basis of the stock exchange price and on the basis of a company valuation and is expected to be within a range of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.00 per GORE share. This will result in a value adjustment requirement for PREOS with regard to the approx. 23 million GORE shares valued at EUR 4.00 in the annual financial statements per 31 December 2020.

