Signature Bank Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income for the 2021 third quarter was $241.4 million, or $3.88 diluted earnings per share, versus $138.6 million, or $2.62 diluted earnings per share, for the 2020 third quarter. The increase in net income for the 2021 third quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong average deposit and loan growth, as well as a higher provision for credit losses booked in the third quarter of 2020, which was predominantly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $331.0 million, representing an increase of $78.6 million, or 31.2 percent, compared with $252.4 million for the 2020 third quarter.

Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter reached $480.9 million, up $92.2 million, or 23.7 percent, when compared with the 2020 third quarter. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $107.85 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $44.09 billion, or 69.2 percent, from $63.76 billion at September 30, 2020. Average assets for the 2021 third quarter reached $102.49 billion, an increase of $40.93 billion, or 66.5 percent, compared with the 2020 third quarter.

Deposits for the 2021 third quarter increased $10.00 billion to $95.57 billion, including an increase of non-interest bearing deposits of $5.71 billion, which brings our non-interest bearing mix to 36.0 percent of deposits at September 30, 2021. When compared with deposits at September 30, 2020, overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 75.9 percent, or $41.23 billion. Average deposits for the 2021 third quarter reached $90.71 billion, an increase of $9.97 billion.

“As Signature Bank surpasses the $100 billion mark, I feel compelled to reflect on what we have accomplished. Since our founding in 2001, and throughout the past several quarters in particular, the Bank realized dramatic growth. This was driven by the collective success of our legacy banking teams in New York, our blockchain-based payments platform, Signet, and the many low-risk franchises which now comprise our organization. The deposit growth of $10.00 billion in the third quarter continued to be widespread, with notable contributions from our Digital Assets Banking team, including growth on the Signet platform, the Specialized Mortgage Banking Solutions team, and the New York-based legacy banking teams. Our core loan growth, driven by our Fund Banking Division, grew a record $5.01 billion in outstandings. Although some of these businesses have only recently come to fruition, our approach remained consistent since the day we opened our doors. We’ve always adhered to our client-centric, single-point-of-contact model, which invariably attracts top bankers from across the industry as well as their clients,” said Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“Our approach to organic growth, coupled with our industry-leading efficiency, continues to be the best method for capital deployment. Signature Bank’s track record confirms that investing in people is paramount, and the optimal path is to avoid all of the cultural and organizational disruptions that stem from M&A, which are often underestimated. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our colleagues whose dedication has brought us to this next chapter. It has always been and will continue to be their efforts that culminate into the thriving institution that has become Signature Bank,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “We started as a bank with $50 million in assets, and now, just 20 years later, passed the $100 billion mark purely organically. We believe there is no bank in the history of the U.S. that has grown organically to $100 billion on an inflation-adjusted basis in the same time frame. Organic growth in our case equates to every single banker choosing to work with us and their clients electing to follow them along with many new clients who came to the bank from elsewhere because they heard of our great service and focus on safety. We have not inherited any clients or had legacy ones since we founded the institution ourselves. Clients trust us, and we don’t take their trust lightly. We remain committed to providing sleep-at-night safety for our depositors while providing exceptional service. In addition, we continue to identify emerging, safe technologies to afford our clients the ability to transact their business ever more efficiently. We truly believe that the best is yet to come for Signature Bank."

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 7.83 percent, 10.49 percent, 11.53 percent, and 12.96 percent, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. During the quarter, the Bank raised $654.8 million of common equity in a public offering.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after November 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021. The Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on December 30, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. The Bank also paid a cash dividend of $12.50 per share to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $480.9 million, an increase of $92.2 million, or 23.7 percent, versus the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $101.66 billion for the 2021 third quarter represent an increase of $40.85 billion, or 67.2 percent, from the 2020 third quarter. Yield on interest-earning assets for the 2021 third quarter decreased 98 basis points to 2.18 percent, compared to the third quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29 and 34 basis points, to 0.22 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2021 third quarter was 1.88 percent versus 2.55 percent reported in the 2020 third quarter and 2.02 percent in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding loan prepayment penalties in both quarters, linked quarter core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 12 basis points to 1.87 percent. The 2021 third quarter net interest margin was negatively affected by 59 basis points due to significant excess cash balances driven by record deposit growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, compared with $8.3 million for the 2021 second quarter and $52.7 million for the 2020 third quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter was predominantly attributable to improved macroeconomic conditions compared with the same period last year.

Net charge offs for the 2021 third quarter were $17.3 million, or 0.12 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $15.3 million, or 0.12 percent, for the 2021 second quarter and net charge offs of $10.5 million, or 0.09 percent, for the 2020 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $31.4 million, up $7.2 million when compared with $24.2 million reported in the 2020 third quarter. The increase was driven by growth of $9.2 million in fees and service charges.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.2 million, an increase of $20.7 million, or 12.9 percent, versus $160.6 million reported in the 2020 third quarter. The increase was predominantly due to a rise of $15.6 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of private client banking teams, and operational support to meet the Bank's growing needs.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 35.4 percent for the 2021 third quarter compared with 38.9 percent for the same period a year ago, and 35.8 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $4.08 billion, or 7.5 percent, during the third quarter of 2021 to $58.59 billion, compared with $54.51 billion at June 30, 2021. Core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew a record $5.01 billion, or 9.6 percent, during the third quarter of 2021 to $57.21 billion, compared with $52.20 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $55.45 billion in the 2021 third quarter, growing $2.98 billion, or 5.7 percent, from the 2021 second quarter and $10.03 billion, or 22.1 percent, from the 2020 third quarter.

At September 30, 2021, non-accrual loans were $165.4 million, representing 0.28 percent of total loans and 0.15 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $136.1 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $81.3 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans at September 30, 2021 was 0.85 percent, versus 0.94 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.05 percent at September 30, 2020. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 303 percent for the 2021 third quarter versus 378 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 596 percent for the 2020 third quarter.

COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

As of October 10, 2021, total non-payment deferrals were $254.2 million, or 0.43 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio, compared with non-payment deferrals of $308.7 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans, at July 15, 2021, and $11.08 billion, or 24.5 percent of total loans at their peak level as of June 30, 2020. The positive trend is the result of the continued economic recovery coming out of the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

 

Non-Payment Modifications

(dollars in millions)

Portfolio Balance
September 30, 2021

 

Deferral Balance
October 10, 2021

 

%
of Loan Category

Multi-family

$

15,438

 

76

0.5

%

Retail

5,601

 

95

1.7

%

Office

3,890

 

6

0.2

%

Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC)

1,545

 

8

0.5

%

Industrial

672

 

%

Hotel

76

 

%

Land

42

 

%

Other

339

 

%

Total Commercial Real Estate

27,603

 

185

0.7

%

Fund Banking and Venture Banking

21,166

 

%

Asset Based Lending

330

 

%

Signature Financial

5,053

 

%

Traditional Commercial & Industrial

2,592

 

59

2.3

%

Total Commercial & Industrial

29,141

 

59

0.2

%

PPP Loans

1,374

 

%

Consumer and Residential

546

 

10

1.8

%

Net deferred fees and costs

(78

)

%

Total Loans

$

58,586

 

$

254

0.4

%

 

Additionally, the Bank has made other COVID-19 related modifications that have resulted in the receipt of modified principal and interest payments totaling 4.7 percent of the loan book.

Conference Call

Signature Bank’s management will host a conference call to review results of the 2021 third quarter on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. All participants should dial 866-342-8591 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID SBNYQ321. International callers should dial 203-518-9713.

To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-723-0488 or 402-220-2651 and enter conference ID SBNYQ321. The replay will be available from approximately 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers. The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services. Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com/.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client team hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward looking statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having an unprecedented impact on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

FINANCIAL TABLES ATTACHED

 

SIGNATURE BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

$

1,625

692

3,202

2,334

 

Loans and leases

480,771

416,617

1,376,500

1,234,894

 

Securities available-for-sale

47,325

45,251

135,923

144,683

 

Securities held-to-maturity

12,549

14,036

38,750

42,660

 

Other investments

13,450

4,896

29,697

18,517

 

Total interest income

555,720

481,492

1,584,072

1,443,088

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

Deposits

51,272

66,069

163,724

231,359

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

602

680

1,799

2,147

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

16,803

20,174

51,045

67,914

 

Subordinated debt

6,167

5,856

22,900

17,560

 

Total interest expense

74,844

92,779

239,468

318,980

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

480,876

388,713

1,344,604

1,124,108

 

Provision for credit losses

3,985

52,664

43,165

212,495

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

476,891

336,049

1,301,439

911,613

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

Commissions

4,331

3,183

12,233

9,710

 

Fees and service charges

20,032

10,871

53,567

31,772

 

Net gains on sales of securities

3,623

3,623

 

Net gains on sales of loans

3,651

4,996

14,104

9,552

 

Other (loss) income

3,353

1,540

7,532

(3,600

)

Total non-interest income

31,367

24,213

87,436

51,057

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

116,924

101,306

335,781

293,422

 

Occupancy and equipment

11,761

11,618

34,313

33,437

 

Information technology

13,230

11,324

35,433

31,797

 

FDIC assessment fees

6,896

3,190

17,107

9,787

 

Professional fees

9,981

3,399

22,401

12,931

 

Other general and administrative

22,451

29,726

74,618

75,028

 

Total non-interest expense

181,243

160,563

519,653

456,402

 

Income before income taxes

327,015

199,699

869,222

506,268

 

Income tax expense

85,592

61,149

222,773

150,918

 

Net income

$

241,423

138,550

646,449

355,350

 

Preferred stock dividends

9,125

28,762

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

232,298

138,550

617,687

355,350

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic

$

3.91

2.62

10.79

6.73

 

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

3.88

2.62

10.68

6.70

 

Dividends per common share

$

0.56

0.56

1.68

1.68

 

 

SIGNATURE BANK

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

28,641,740

 

12,208,997

 

Short-term investments

193,917

 

139,334

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

28,835,657

 

12,348,331

 

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $14,220,005 at September 30, 2021 and $8,891,709 at December 31, 2020); (zero allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2021 and $4 at December 31, 2020)

14,084,136

 

8,890,417

 

Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $4,034,224 at September 30, 2021 and $2,329,378 at December 31, 2020); (allowance for credit losses $101 at September 30, 2021 and $51 at December 31, 2020)

4,042,411

 

2,282,830

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

167,670

 

171,678

 

Loans held for sale

865,180

 

407,363

 

Loans and leases

58,585,996

 

48,833,098

 

Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases

(500,862

)

(508,299

)

Loans and leases, net

58,085,134

 

48,324,799

 

Premises and equipment, net

88,872

 

80,274

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

222,555

 

237,407

 

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

312,151

 

277,801

 

Other assets

1,146,973

 

867,444

 

Total assets

$

107,850,739

 

73,888,344

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Deposits

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

$

34,384,568

 

18,757,771

 

Interest-bearing

61,181,772

 

44,557,552

 

Total deposits

95,566,340

 

63,315,323

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

150,000

 

150,000

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

2,664,245

 

2,839,245

 

Subordinated debt

569,873

 

828,588

 

Operating lease liabilities

251,198

 

265,354

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

969,944

 

662,925

 

Total liabilities

100,171,600

 

68,061,435

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; 730,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

7

 

7

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 125,000,000 and 64,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 60,730,317 shares issued and 60,632,587 outstanding at September 30, 2021; 55,520,417 shares issued and 53,564,573 outstanding at December 31, 2020

606

 

555

 

Additional paid-in capital

3,751,582

 

2,583,514

 

Retained earnings

4,069,670

 

3,548,260

 

Treasury stock, zero shares at September 30, 2021 and 1,899,336 shares at December 31, 2020

 

(232,531

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(142,726

)

(72,896

)

Total shareholders' equity

7,679,139

 

5,826,909

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

107,850,739

 

73,888,344

 

 

 

 

 

SIGNATURE BANK

FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic

$

3.91

 

$

2.62

 

$

10.79

 

$

6.73

 

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

3.88

 

$

2.62

 

$

10.68

 

$

6.70

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

59,284

 

52,673

 

57,152

 

52,631

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,745

 

52,835

 

57,740

 

52,824

 

Book value per common share

$

114.97

 

$

93.03

 

$

114.97

 

$

93.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

Return on average total assets

0.93

%

0.90

%

0.95

%

0.83

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.63

%

11.20

%

13.44

%

9.76

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

35.38

%

38.88

%

36.29

%

38.84

%

Yield on interest-earning assets

2.17

%

3.15

%

2.34

%

3.45

%

Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2)

2.18

%

3.16

%

2.35

%

3.46

%

Cost of deposits and borrowings

0.32

%

0.66

%

0.38

%

0.83

%

Net interest margin

1.88

%

2.54

%

1.99

%

2.68

%

Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3)

1.88

%

2.55

%

1.99

%

2.69

%

(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation.

 

(2)

Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank's yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin.

 

(3)

See "Net Interest Income" for related calculation.

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

CAPITAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity (4)

6.45

%

6.31

%

6.89

%

7.75

%

Tier 1 leverage (5)

7.83

%

7.86

%

8.55

%

8.56

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5)

10.49

%

10.07

%

9.87

%

10.26

%

Tier 1 risk-based (5)

11.53

%

11.20

%

11.20

%

10.26

%

Total risk-based (5)

12.96

%

12.77

%

13.54

%

11.98

%

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

$

165,384

 

$

136,099

 

$

120,171

 

$

81,305

 

Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (ACLLL)

$

500,862

 

$

514,794

 

$

508,299

 

$

484,923

 

ACLLL to non-accrual loans

302.85

%

378.25

%

422.98

%

596.42

%

ACLLL to total loans

0.85

%

0.94

%

1.04

%

1.05

%

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.28

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.18

%

Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.10

%

0.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the "TCE ratio"). Tangible common equity is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels.

 

(5)

September 30, 2021 ratios are preliminary.

 

SIGNATURE BANK

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
September 30, 2021

Three months ended
September 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

$

29,167,303

11,399

 

0.16

%

5,584,666

1,877

 

0.13

%

Investment securities

16,579,859

61,925

 

1.49

%

9,633,122

62,306

 

2.59

%

Commercial loans, mortgages and leases

55,309,881

481,360

 

3.45

%

45,251,833

416,597

 

3.66

%

Residential mortgages and consumer loans

144,144

1,187

 

3.27

%

172,233

1,623

 

3.75

%

Loans held for sale

460,689

1,625

 

1.40

%

172,154

692

 

1.60

%

Total interest-earning assets (1)

101,661,876

557,496

 

2.18

%

60,814,008

483,095

 

3.16

%

Non-interest-earning assets

823,307

 

 

745,523

 

 

Total assets

$

102,485,183

 

 

61,559,531

 

 

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and interest-bearing demand

$

19,884,855

18,261

 

0.36

%

9,476,192

15,728

 

0.66

%

Money market

39,193,202

29,412

 

0.30

%

24,114,937

42,131

 

0.70

%

Time deposits

1,823,747

3,599

 

0.78

%

2,034,445

8,210

 

1.61

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

29,804,055

 

 

15,991,893

 

 

Total deposits

90,705,859

51,272

 

0.22

%

51,617,467

66,069

 

0.51

%

Subordinated debt

569,642

6,167

 

4.33

%

456,927

5,856

 

5.13

%

Other borrowings

2,819,680

17,405

 

2.45

%

3,732,941

20,854

 

2.22

%

Total deposits and borrowings

94,095,181

74,844

 

0.32

%

55,807,335

92,779

 

0.66

%

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

918,894

 

 

807,270

 

 

Preferred equity

708,173

 

 

 

 

Common equity

6,762,935

 

 

4,944,926

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

102,485,183

 

 

61,559,531

 

 

OTHER DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income / interest rate spread (1)

 

$

482,652

 

1.86

%

 

390,316

 

2.50

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

 

(1,776

)

 

 

(1,603

)

 

Net interest income, as reported

 

$

480,876

 

 

 

388,713

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

2.54

%

Tax-equivalent effect

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.01

%

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1)

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

2.55

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

108.04

%

 

 

108.97

%

(1)

Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

 

SIGNATURE BANK

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30, 2021

 

Nine months ended
September 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

$

23,379,293

23,179

 

0.13

%

3,664,001

8,179

 

0.30

%

Investment securities

14,429,186

181,191

 

1.67

%

9,538,078

197,681

 

2.76

%

Commercial loans, mortgages and leases

52,301,338

1,377,883

 

3.52

%

42,399,557

1,234,245

 

3.89

%

Residential mortgages and consumer loans

150,901

3,807

 

3.37

%

179,996

5,298

 

3.93

%

Loans held for sale

289,334

3,202

 

1.48

%

160,371

2,334

 

1.94

%

Total interest-earning assets (1)

90,550,052

1,589,262

 

2.35

%

55,942,003

1,447,737

 

3.46

%

Non-interest-earning assets

887,206

 

 

910,273

 

 

Total assets

$

91,437,258

 

 

56,852,276

 

 

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and interest-bearing demand

$

18,162,301

57,760

 

0.43

%

7,581,051

48,614

 

0.86

%

Money market

34,827,306

93,386

 

0.36

%

22,383,896

151,419

 

0.90

%

Time deposits

1,818,535

12,578

 

0.92

%

2,211,097

31,326

 

1.89

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

25,356,430

 

 

14,553,396

 

 

Total deposits

80,164,572

163,724

 

0.27

%

46,729,440

231,359

 

0.66

%

Subordinated debt

672,093

22,900

 

4.54

%

456,584

17,560

 

5.13

%

Other borrowings

2,904,905

52,844

 

2.43

%

4,078,348

70,061

 

2.29

%

Total deposits and borrowings

83,741,570

239,468

 

0.38

%

51,264,372

318,980

 

0.83

%

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

841,763

 

 

723,122

 

 

Preferred equity

708,088

 

 

 

 

Common equity

6,145,837

 

 

4,864,782

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

91,437,258

 

 

56,852,276

 

 

OTHER DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income / interest rate spread (1)

 

$

1,349,794

 

1.96

%

 

1,128,757

 

2.63

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

 

(5,190

)

 

 

(4,649

)

 

Net interest income, as reported

 

$

1,344,604

 

 

 

1,124,108

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

2.68

%

Tax-equivalent effect

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.01

%

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1)

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

2.69

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

108.13

%

 

 

109.12

%

(1)

Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

 

SIGNATURE BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors when comparing results period-to-period in a more consistent manner and provides a better measure of Signature Bank's results. These non-GAAP measures include the Bank's (i) tangible common equity ratio, (ii) efficiency ratio, (iii) yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis, (iv) core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income, (v) pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, and (vi) loans and leases to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP-basis measures and results. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The following table presents the tangible common equity ratio calculation:

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

Consolidated common shareholders' equity

$

7,679,139

 

6,844,563

 

5,826,909

 

4,983,199

 

Less: Preferred equity

708,173

 

708,173

 

708,019

 

 

Common shareholders' equity

$

6,970,966

 

6,136,390

 

5,118,890

 

4,983,199

 

Less: Intangible assets

15,858

 

19,886

 

32,301

 

43,768

 

Tangible common shareholders' equity (TCE)

$

6,955,108

 

6,116,504

 

5,086,589

 

4,939,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated total assets

$

107,850,739

 

96,887,801

 

73,888,344

 

63,760,313

 

Less: Intangible assets

15,858

 

19,886

 

32,301

 

43,768

 

Consolidated tangible total assets (TTA)

$

107,834,881

 

96,867,915

 

73,856,043

 

63,716,545

 

Tangible common equity ratio (TCE/TTA)

6.45

%

6.31

%

6.89

%

7.75

%

The following table presents the efficiency ratio calculation:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Non-interest expense (NIE)

$

181,243

 

160,563

 

519,653

 

456,402

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

480,876

 

388,713

 

1,344,604

 

1,124,108

 

Other non-interest income

31,367

 

24,213

 

87,436

 

51,057

 

Total income (TI)

$

512,243

 

412,926

 

1,432,040

 

1,175,165

 

Efficiency ratio (NIE/TI)

35.38

%

38.88

%

36.29

%

38.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles yield on interest-earning assets to the yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Interest income (as reported)

$

555,720

 

481,492

 

1,584,072

 

1,443,088

 

Tax-equivalent adjustment

1,776

 

1,603

 

5,190

 

4,649

 

Interest income, tax-equivalent basis

$

557,496

 

483,095

 

1,589,262

 

1,447,737

 

Interest-earnings assets

$

101,661,876

 

60,814,008

 

90,550,052

 

55,942,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on interest-earning assets

2.17

%

3.15

%

2.34

%

3.45

%

Tax-equivalent effect

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis

2.18

%

3.16

%

2.35

%

3.46

%

 

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net interest margin (as reported)

1.88

%

2.54

%

1.99

%

2.68

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Margin contribution from loan prepayment penalty income

(0.01

)%

(0.03

)%

(0.02

)%

(0.06

)%

Core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income

1.87

%

2.52

%

1.97

%

2.63

%

The following table reconciles net income (as reported) to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (as reported)

$

241,423

138,550

646,449

355,350

Income tax expense

85,592

61,149

222,773

150,918

Provision for credit losses

3,985

52,664

43,165

212,495

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

331,000

252,363

912,387

718,763

The following table reconciles loans and leases (as reported) to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans):

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

Loans and leases (as reported)

$

58,585,996

 

54,509,167

 

48,833,098

 

46,212,092

 

Less: PPP loans

1,374,040

 

2,306,564

 

1,874,447

 

1,985,357

 

Core loans excluding PPP loans

$

57,211,956

 

52,202,603

 

46,958,651

 

44,226,735

 

 

