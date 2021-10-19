Signature Bank Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Net income for the 2021 third quarter was $241.4 million, or $3.88 diluted earnings per share, versus $138.6 million, or $2.62 diluted earnings per share, for the 2020 third quarter. The increase in net income for the 2021 third quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong average deposit and loan growth, as well as a higher provision for credit losses booked in the third quarter of 2020, which was predominantly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $331.0 million, representing an increase of $78.6 million, or 31.2 percent, compared with $252.4 million for the 2020 third quarter.

Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter reached $480.9 million, up $92.2 million, or 23.7 percent, when compared with the 2020 third quarter. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $107.85 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $44.09 billion, or 69.2 percent, from $63.76 billion at September 30, 2020. Average assets for the 2021 third quarter reached $102.49 billion, an increase of $40.93 billion, or 66.5 percent, compared with the 2020 third quarter.

Deposits for the 2021 third quarter increased $10.00 billion to $95.57 billion, including an increase of non-interest bearing deposits of $5.71 billion, which brings our non-interest bearing mix to 36.0 percent of deposits at September 30, 2021. When compared with deposits at September 30, 2020, overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 75.9 percent, or $41.23 billion. Average deposits for the 2021 third quarter reached $90.71 billion, an increase of $9.97 billion.

“As Signature Bank surpasses the $100 billion mark, I feel compelled to reflect on what we have accomplished. Since our founding in 2001, and throughout the past several quarters in particular, the Bank realized dramatic growth. This was driven by the collective success of our legacy banking teams in New York, our blockchain-based payments platform, Signet, and the many low-risk franchises which now comprise our organization. The deposit growth of $10.00 billion in the third quarter continued to be widespread, with notable contributions from our Digital Assets Banking team, including growth on the Signet platform, the Specialized Mortgage Banking Solutions team, and the New York-based legacy banking teams. Our core loan growth, driven by our Fund Banking Division, grew a record $5.01 billion in outstandings. Although some of these businesses have only recently come to fruition, our approach remained consistent since the day we opened our doors. We’ve always adhered to our client-centric, single-point-of-contact model, which invariably attracts top bankers from across the industry as well as their clients,” said Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“Our approach to organic growth, coupled with our industry-leading efficiency, continues to be the best method for capital deployment. Signature Bank’s track record confirms that investing in people is paramount, and the optimal path is to avoid all of the cultural and organizational disruptions that stem from M&A, which are often underestimated. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our colleagues whose dedication has brought us to this next chapter. It has always been and will continue to be their efforts that culminate into the thriving institution that has become Signature Bank,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “We started as a bank with $50 million in assets, and now, just 20 years later, passed the $100 billion mark purely organically. We believe there is no bank in the history of the U.S. that has grown organically to $100 billion on an inflation-adjusted basis in the same time frame. Organic growth in our case equates to every single banker choosing to work with us and their clients electing to follow them along with many new clients who came to the bank from elsewhere because they heard of our great service and focus on safety. We have not inherited any clients or had legacy ones since we founded the institution ourselves. Clients trust us, and we don’t take their trust lightly. We remain committed to providing sleep-at-night safety for our depositors while providing exceptional service. In addition, we continue to identify emerging, safe technologies to afford our clients the ability to transact their business ever more efficiently. We truly believe that the best is yet to come for Signature Bank."

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 7.83 percent, 10.49 percent, 11.53 percent, and 12.96 percent, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. During the quarter, the Bank raised $654.8 million of common equity in a public offering.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after November 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021. The Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on December 30, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. The Bank also paid a cash dividend of $12.50 per share to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $480.9 million, an increase of $92.2 million, or 23.7 percent, versus the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $101.66 billion for the 2021 third quarter represent an increase of $40.85 billion, or 67.2 percent, from the 2020 third quarter. Yield on interest-earning assets for the 2021 third quarter decreased 98 basis points to 2.18 percent, compared to the third quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29 and 34 basis points, to 0.22 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2021 third quarter was 1.88 percent versus 2.55 percent reported in the 2020 third quarter and 2.02 percent in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding loan prepayment penalties in both quarters, linked quarter core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 12 basis points to 1.87 percent. The 2021 third quarter net interest margin was negatively affected by 59 basis points due to significant excess cash balances driven by record deposit growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, compared with $8.3 million for the 2021 second quarter and $52.7 million for the 2020 third quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter was predominantly attributable to improved macroeconomic conditions compared with the same period last year.

Net charge offs for the 2021 third quarter were $17.3 million, or 0.12 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $15.3 million, or 0.12 percent, for the 2021 second quarter and net charge offs of $10.5 million, or 0.09 percent, for the 2020 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $31.4 million, up $7.2 million when compared with $24.2 million reported in the 2020 third quarter. The increase was driven by growth of $9.2 million in fees and service charges.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.2 million, an increase of $20.7 million, or 12.9 percent, versus $160.6 million reported in the 2020 third quarter. The increase was predominantly due to a rise of $15.6 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of private client banking teams, and operational support to meet the Bank's growing needs.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 35.4 percent for the 2021 third quarter compared with 38.9 percent for the same period a year ago, and 35.8 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $4.08 billion, or 7.5 percent, during the third quarter of 2021 to $58.59 billion, compared with $54.51 billion at June 30, 2021. Core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew a record $5.01 billion, or 9.6 percent, during the third quarter of 2021 to $57.21 billion, compared with $52.20 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $55.45 billion in the 2021 third quarter, growing $2.98 billion, or 5.7 percent, from the 2021 second quarter and $10.03 billion, or 22.1 percent, from the 2020 third quarter.

At September 30, 2021, non-accrual loans were $165.4 million, representing 0.28 percent of total loans and 0.15 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $136.1 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $81.3 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans at September 30, 2021 was 0.85 percent, versus 0.94 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.05 percent at September 30, 2020. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 303 percent for the 2021 third quarter versus 378 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 596 percent for the 2020 third quarter.

COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

As of October 10, 2021, total non-payment deferrals were $254.2 million, or 0.43 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio, compared with non-payment deferrals of $308.7 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans, at July 15, 2021, and $11.08 billion, or 24.5 percent of total loans at their peak level as of June 30, 2020. The positive trend is the result of the continued economic recovery coming out of the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Payment Modifications (dollars in millions) Portfolio Balance

September 30, 2021 Deferral Balance

October 10, 2021 %

of Loan Category Multi-family $ 15,438 76 0.5 % Retail 5,601 95 1.7 % Office 3,890 6 0.2 % Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC) 1,545 8 0.5 % Industrial 672 — — % Hotel 76 — — % Land 42 — — % Other 339 — — % Total Commercial Real Estate 27,603 185 0.7 % Fund Banking and Venture Banking 21,166 — — % Asset Based Lending 330 — — % Signature Financial 5,053 — — % Traditional Commercial & Industrial 2,592 59 2.3 % Total Commercial & Industrial 29,141 59 0.2 % PPP Loans 1,374 — — % Consumer and Residential 546 10 1.8 % Net deferred fees and costs (78 ) — — % Total Loans $ 58,586 $ 254 0.4 %

Additionally, the Bank has made other COVID-19 related modifications that have resulted in the receipt of modified principal and interest payments totaling 4.7 percent of the loan book.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client team hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward looking statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having an unprecedented impact on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

FINANCIAL TABLES ATTACHED

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans held for sale $ 1,625 692 3,202 2,334 Loans and leases 480,771 416,617 1,376,500 1,234,894 Securities available-for-sale 47,325 45,251 135,923 144,683 Securities held-to-maturity 12,549 14,036 38,750 42,660 Other investments 13,450 4,896 29,697 18,517 Total interest income 555,720 481,492 1,584,072 1,443,088 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 51,272 66,069 163,724 231,359 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 602 680 1,799 2,147 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,803 20,174 51,045 67,914 Subordinated debt 6,167 5,856 22,900 17,560 Total interest expense 74,844 92,779 239,468 318,980 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 480,876 388,713 1,344,604 1,124,108 Provision for credit losses 3,985 52,664 43,165 212,495 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 476,891 336,049 1,301,439 911,613 NON-INTEREST INCOME Commissions 4,331 3,183 12,233 9,710 Fees and service charges 20,032 10,871 53,567 31,772 Net gains on sales of securities — 3,623 — 3,623 Net gains on sales of loans 3,651 4,996 14,104 9,552 Other (loss) income 3,353 1,540 7,532 (3,600 ) Total non-interest income 31,367 24,213 87,436 51,057 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 116,924 101,306 335,781 293,422 Occupancy and equipment 11,761 11,618 34,313 33,437 Information technology 13,230 11,324 35,433 31,797 FDIC assessment fees 6,896 3,190 17,107 9,787 Professional fees 9,981 3,399 22,401 12,931 Other general and administrative 22,451 29,726 74,618 75,028 Total non-interest expense 181,243 160,563 519,653 456,402 Income before income taxes 327,015 199,699 869,222 506,268 Income tax expense 85,592 61,149 222,773 150,918 Net income $ 241,423 138,550 646,449 355,350 Preferred stock dividends 9,125 — 28,762 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 232,298 138,550 617,687 355,350 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share - basic $ 3.91 2.62 10.79 6.73 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.88 2.62 10.68 6.70 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56 1.68 1.68

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 28,641,740 12,208,997 Short-term investments 193,917 139,334 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,835,657 12,348,331 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $14,220,005 at September 30, 2021 and $8,891,709 at December 31, 2020); (zero allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2021 and $4 at December 31, 2020) 14,084,136 8,890,417 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $4,034,224 at September 30, 2021 and $2,329,378 at December 31, 2020); (allowance for credit losses $101 at September 30, 2021 and $51 at December 31, 2020) 4,042,411 2,282,830 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 167,670 171,678 Loans held for sale 865,180 407,363 Loans and leases 58,585,996 48,833,098 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (500,862 ) (508,299 ) Loans and leases, net 58,085,134 48,324,799 Premises and equipment, net 88,872 80,274 Operating lease right-of-use assets 222,555 237,407 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 312,151 277,801 Other assets 1,146,973 867,444 Total assets $ 107,850,739 73,888,344 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 34,384,568 18,757,771 Interest-bearing 61,181,772 44,557,552 Total deposits 95,566,340 63,315,323 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,664,245 2,839,245 Subordinated debt 569,873 828,588 Operating lease liabilities 251,198 265,354 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 969,944 662,925 Total liabilities 100,171,600 68,061,435 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; 730,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 7 7 Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 125,000,000 and 64,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 60,730,317 shares issued and 60,632,587 outstanding at September 30, 2021; 55,520,417 shares issued and 53,564,573 outstanding at December 31, 2020 606 555 Additional paid-in capital 3,751,582 2,583,514 Retained earnings 4,069,670 3,548,260 Treasury stock, zero shares at September 30, 2021 and 1,899,336 shares at December 31, 2020 — (232,531 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,726 ) (72,896 ) Total shareholders' equity 7,679,139 5,826,909 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 107,850,739 73,888,344

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share - basic $ 3.91 $ 2.62 $ 10.79 $ 6.73 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.88 $ 2.62 $ 10.68 $ 6.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 59,284 52,673 57,152 52,631 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,745 52,835 57,740 52,824 Book value per common share $ 114.97 $ 93.03 $ 114.97 $ 93.03 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.95 % 0.83 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 13.63 % 11.20 % 13.44 % 9.76 % Efficiency ratio (1) 35.38 % 38.88 % 36.29 % 38.84 % Yield on interest-earning assets 2.17 % 3.15 % 2.34 % 3.45 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2) 2.18 % 3.16 % 2.35 % 3.46 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 0.32 % 0.66 % 0.38 % 0.83 % Net interest margin 1.88 % 2.54 % 1.99 % 2.68 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 1.88 % 2.55 % 1.99 % 2.69 %

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation. (2) Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank's yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin. (3) See "Net Interest Income" for related calculation.

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity (4) 6.45 % 6.31 % 6.89 % 7.75 % Tier 1 leverage (5) 7.83 % 7.86 % 8.55 % 8.56 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5) 10.49 % 10.07 % 9.87 % 10.26 % Tier 1 risk-based (5) 11.53 % 11.20 % 11.20 % 10.26 % Total risk-based (5) 12.96 % 12.77 % 13.54 % 11.98 % ASSET QUALITY Non-accrual loans $ 165,384 $ 136,099 $ 120,171 $ 81,305 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (ACLLL) $ 500,862 $ 514,794 $ 508,299 $ 484,923 ACLLL to non-accrual loans 302.85 % 378.25 % 422.98 % 596.42 % ACLLL to total loans 0.85 % 0.94 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.18 % Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.09 %

(4) We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the "TCE ratio"). Tangible common equity is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels. (5) September 30, 2021 ratios are preliminary.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 29,167,303 11,399 0.16 % 5,584,666 1,877 0.13 % Investment securities 16,579,859 61,925 1.49 % 9,633,122 62,306 2.59 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases 55,309,881 481,360 3.45 % 45,251,833 416,597 3.66 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 144,144 1,187 3.27 % 172,233 1,623 3.75 % Loans held for sale 460,689 1,625 1.40 % 172,154 692 1.60 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 101,661,876 557,496 2.18 % 60,814,008 483,095 3.16 % Non-interest-earning assets 823,307 745,523 Total assets $ 102,485,183 61,559,531 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 19,884,855 18,261 0.36 % 9,476,192 15,728 0.66 % Money market 39,193,202 29,412 0.30 % 24,114,937 42,131 0.70 % Time deposits 1,823,747 3,599 0.78 % 2,034,445 8,210 1.61 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 29,804,055 — — 15,991,893 — — Total deposits 90,705,859 51,272 0.22 % 51,617,467 66,069 0.51 % Subordinated debt 569,642 6,167 4.33 % 456,927 5,856 5.13 % Other borrowings 2,819,680 17,405 2.45 % 3,732,941 20,854 2.22 % Total deposits and borrowings 94,095,181 74,844 0.32 % 55,807,335 92,779 0.66 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 918,894 807,270 Preferred equity 708,173 — Common equity 6,762,935 4,944,926 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 102,485,183 61,559,531 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) $ 482,652 1.86 % 390,316 2.50 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,776 ) (1,603 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 480,876 388,713 Net interest margin 1.88 % 2.54 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.00 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 1.88 % 2.55 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.04 % 108.97 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 23,379,293 23,179 0.13 % 3,664,001 8,179 0.30 % Investment securities 14,429,186 181,191 1.67 % 9,538,078 197,681 2.76 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases 52,301,338 1,377,883 3.52 % 42,399,557 1,234,245 3.89 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 150,901 3,807 3.37 % 179,996 5,298 3.93 % Loans held for sale 289,334 3,202 1.48 % 160,371 2,334 1.94 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 90,550,052 1,589,262 2.35 % 55,942,003 1,447,737 3.46 % Non-interest-earning assets 887,206 910,273 Total assets $ 91,437,258 56,852,276 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 18,162,301 57,760 0.43 % 7,581,051 48,614 0.86 % Money market 34,827,306 93,386 0.36 % 22,383,896 151,419 0.90 % Time deposits 1,818,535 12,578 0.92 % 2,211,097 31,326 1.89 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 25,356,430 — — 14,553,396 — — Total deposits 80,164,572 163,724 0.27 % 46,729,440 231,359 0.66 % Subordinated debt 672,093 22,900 4.54 % 456,584 17,560 5.13 % Other borrowings 2,904,905 52,844 2.43 % 4,078,348 70,061 2.29 % Total deposits and borrowings 83,741,570 239,468 0.38 % 51,264,372 318,980 0.83 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 841,763 723,122 Preferred equity 708,088 — Common equity 6,145,837 4,864,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 91,437,258 56,852,276 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) $ 1,349,794 1.96 % 1,128,757 2.63 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (5,190 ) (4,649 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 1,344,604 1,124,108 Net interest margin 1.99 % 2.68 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.00 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 1.99 % 2.69 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.13 % 109.12 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

SIGNATURE BANK

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors when comparing results period-to-period in a more consistent manner and provides a better measure of Signature Bank's results. These non-GAAP measures include the Bank's (i) tangible common equity ratio, (ii) efficiency ratio, (iii) yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis, (iv) core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income, (v) pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, and (vi) loans and leases to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP-basis measures and results. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The following table presents the tangible common equity ratio calculation:

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Consolidated common shareholders' equity $ 7,679,139 6,844,563 5,826,909 4,983,199 Less: Preferred equity 708,173 708,173 708,019 — Common shareholders' equity $ 6,970,966 6,136,390 5,118,890 4,983,199 Less: Intangible assets 15,858 19,886 32,301 43,768 Tangible common shareholders' equity (TCE) $ 6,955,108 6,116,504 5,086,589 4,939,431 Consolidated total assets $ 107,850,739 96,887,801 73,888,344 63,760,313 Less: Intangible assets 15,858 19,886 32,301 43,768 Consolidated tangible total assets (TTA) $ 107,834,881 96,867,915 73,856,043 63,716,545 Tangible common equity ratio (TCE/TTA) 6.45 % 6.31 % 6.89 % 7.75 %

The following table presents the efficiency ratio calculation:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-interest expense (NIE) $ 181,243 160,563 519,653 456,402 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 480,876 388,713 1,344,604 1,124,108 Other non-interest income 31,367 24,213 87,436 51,057 Total income (TI) $ 512,243 412,926 1,432,040 1,175,165 Efficiency ratio (NIE/TI) 35.38 % 38.88 % 36.29 % 38.84 %

The following table reconciles yield on interest-earning assets to the yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income (as reported) $ 555,720 481,492 1,584,072 1,443,088 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,776 1,603 5,190 4,649 Interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 557,496 483,095 1,589,262 1,447,737 Interest-earnings assets $ 101,661,876 60,814,008 90,550,052 55,942,003 Yield on interest-earning assets 2.17 % 3.15 % 2.34 % 3.45 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis 2.18 % 3.16 % 2.35 % 3.46 %

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest margin (as reported) 1.88 % 2.54 % 1.99 % 2.68 % Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Margin contribution from loan prepayment penalty income (0.01 )% (0.03 )% (0.02 )% (0.06 )% Core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income 1.87 % 2.52 % 1.97 % 2.63 %

The following table reconciles net income (as reported) to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (as reported) $ 241,423 138,550 646,449 355,350 Income tax expense 85,592 61,149 222,773 150,918 Provision for credit losses 3,985 52,664 43,165 212,495 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 331,000 252,363 912,387 718,763

The following table reconciles loans and leases (as reported) to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans):

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Loans and leases (as reported) $ 58,585,996 54,509,167 48,833,098 46,212,092 Less: PPP loans 1,374,040 2,306,564 1,874,447 1,985,357 Core loans excluding PPP loans $ 57,211,956 52,202,603 46,958,651 44,226,735

