P2 Gold Provides Update on Gabbs Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on activities recently completed and underway at its wholly-owned gold-copper Gabbs Project, located on the Walker-Lane Trend in west-central Nevada approximately 145 miles by paved road from Reno, Nevada.

“With the completion of a production trade off study, we are now launching a Phase Two metallurgical program at Gabbs,” said Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “These and other programs completed since the acquisition of the project this year, including geophysical studies and diamond and reverse circulation drill programs, have positioned us to advance Gabbs to a preliminary economic assessment.”

Production Tradeoff Study

In August, Kappes Cassiday & Associates (“KCA”) was retained to prepare a tradeoff study of the economic potential of several process options for treating the mineralization at the Gabbs gold-copper project. For the oxide ores, this study included both heap leaching and conventional milling using either acid or cyanide for recovery of gold and copper. In all cases, the sulphide ores were treated by conventional milling followed by flotation producing a gold/copper concentrate and cyanide leaching of the flotation tails to produce doré. In their analysis, KCA determined that a combination of heap leaching of the oxide ores with cyanide and conventional milling of the sulphide ores had the greatest economic potential. In this process option, the flowsheet used standard SART technology (Sulphidation, Acidification, Recycling, Thickening) to recover the oxide copper and gold from the cyanide solutions collected from the heap leach, and then regenerate the cyanide for reuse on the heap. The second-best process option was conventional milling of both oxide and sulphide ores with cyanide and flotation/leaching of the sulphide ores. Additional metallurgical studies were recommended to refine the tradeoff study and advance the project towards a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”).

Phase Two Metallurgical Program

As previously reported, the Gabbs Phase One metallurgical program demonstrated relatively high recoveries of both gold and copper from oxide samples collected from surface at the Sullivan Zone (see P2 news release dated August 4, 2021). The Phase Two metallurgical program is based on recommendations from the tradeoff study and will build on and advance the Phase One work. For this program, representative samples of oxide and sulphide mineralization have been composited from split diamond drill core and sent to KCA. Using the exploration assay results, the estimated grades of the composites averaged:

