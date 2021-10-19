CARB-X FUNDS THE 3RD ROUND OF DEBIOPHARM'S TARGETED ANTIBIOTIC PROGRAM TO COMBAT RESISTANT N. GONORRHOEAE INFECTIONS
Lausanne, Switzerland / Boston, USA (ots) - Debiopharm (
http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company
announced today having been awarded the third phase funding to advance the
development of its antibiotic program, Debio 1453 , by the Combating
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator ( CARB-X
(https://carb-x.org/) ), a Boston-based non-profit accelerating antibacterial
research. This extended financing will support the ongoing development of a
novel antibiotic for the treatment of Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections,
including those caused by multi-resistant strains. This extension of over $1
million will allow the completion of preliminary toxicology studies needed to
determine the doses for pivotal toxicology research as well as optimize the
production steps of the development candidate. This is a step towards the
development of an affordable, quality product for human use and eventual
clinical research. This funding succeeds the previous rounds over the last 4
years supporting earlier research, totaling up to $4 million since 2017.
"CARB-X is taking a portfolio approach to tackling gonorrhea by investing across
all pillars - preventatives, diagnostics, and therapeutics. New classes with
oral options are much needed to treat gonorrhea; as such, we are pleased to
support the progression of '1453 into preclinical studies," said Erin Duffy,
PhD, Chief of R&D at CARB-X.
Due to an alarming level of antimicrobial resistance and infection, N.
gonorrhoeae represents a concerning global public health issue with a high unmet
need for new treatments.1 In response to this urgent need, Debiopharm is
developing Debio 1453, a novel narrow-spectrum antibiotic that inhibits FabI, an
enzyme essential for fatty acid synthesis in this bacteria. A promising lead
compound has emerged from previous development exhibiting strong efficacy in
pre-clinical models. This compound has the potential to expand the range of
treatments against N. gonorrhoeae and to be active against resistant strains.
"We are thrilled and appreciative having been awarded an additional grant from
CARB-X. This renewal of research funding demonstrates the promising capacity of
our antibiotic program to make a revolutionary impact in the battle against
drug-resistant N. gonorrhoeae ," said Thierry Mauvernay, President of
Debiopharm.
Various formerly efficacious treatments have become ineffective attributable to
N. gonorrhoeae's extensive history of microbial drug resistance.1According to
the CDC, it is paramount to perpetually observe antibiotic resistance in N.
gonorrhoeae as well as stimulate the research and development of new treatment
