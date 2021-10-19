CARB-X FUNDS THE 3RD ROUND OF DEBIOPHARM'S TARGETED ANTIBIOTIC PROGRAM TO COMBAT RESISTANT N. GONORRHOEAE INFECTIONS

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Lausanne, Switzerland / Boston, USA (ots) - Debiopharm (http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical companyannounced today having been awarded the third phase funding to advance thedevelopment of its antibiotic program, Debio 1453 , by the CombatingAntibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator ( CARB-X(https://carb-x.org/) ), a Boston-based non-profit accelerating antibacterialresearch. This extended financing will support the ongoing development of anovel antibiotic for the treatment of Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections,including those caused by multi-resistant strains. This extension of over $1million will allow the completion of preliminary toxicology studies needed todetermine the doses for pivotal toxicology research as well as optimize theproduction steps of the development candidate. This is a step towards thedevelopment of an affordable, quality product for human use and eventualclinical research. This funding succeeds the previous rounds over the last 4years supporting earlier research, totaling up to $4 million since 2017."CARB-X is taking a portfolio approach to tackling gonorrhea by investing acrossall pillars - preventatives, diagnostics, and therapeutics. New classes withoral options are much needed to treat gonorrhea; as such, we are pleased tosupport the progression of '1453 into preclinical studies," said Erin Duffy,PhD, Chief of R&D at CARB-X.Due to an alarming level of antimicrobial resistance and infection, N.gonorrhoeae represents a concerning global public health issue with a high unmetneed for new treatments.1 In response to this urgent need, Debiopharm isdeveloping Debio 1453, a novel narrow-spectrum antibiotic that inhibits FabI, anenzyme essential for fatty acid synthesis in this bacteria. A promising leadcompound has emerged from previous development exhibiting strong efficacy inpre-clinical models. This compound has the potential to expand the range oftreatments against N. gonorrhoeae and to be active against resistant strains."We are thrilled and appreciative having been awarded an additional grant fromCARB-X. This renewal of research funding demonstrates the promising capacity ofour antibiotic program to make a revolutionary impact in the battle againstdrug-resistant N. gonorrhoeae ," said Thierry Mauvernay, President ofDebiopharm.Various formerly efficacious treatments have become ineffective attributable toN. gonorrhoeae's extensive history of microbial drug resistance.1According tothe CDC, it is paramount to perpetually observe antibiotic resistance in N.gonorrhoeae as well as stimulate the research and development of new treatment