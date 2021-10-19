RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.10.2021, 11:07 | 7 | 0 |
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-10-19
|Loan
|
2611
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0012569572
|Maturity
|
2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,270
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.549 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.549 %
|Highest yield
|0.550 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|93.00
|Auction date
|2021-10-19
|Loan
|
2805
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015660139
|Maturity
|
2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.772 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.772 %
|Highest yield
|0.772 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|76.92
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0