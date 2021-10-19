checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date 2021-10-19
Loan 2611
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0012569572
Maturity 2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 3,270 
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.549 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.549 %
Highest yield 0.550 %
% accepted at lowest yield        93.00 


Auction date 2021-10-19
Loan 2805
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0015660139
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,500 
Volume bought, SEK mln 500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.772 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.772 %
Highest yield 0.772 %
% accepted at lowest yield        76.92 

 





