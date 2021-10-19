checkAd

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Size Worth $8.1 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of surgeries performed and hospitalizations, is the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical site infections, and pneumonia, will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of type, the bedsheet segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028
  • Rising demand for bedsheets in hospitals across the globe owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases is driving the segment
  • In terms of product, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market by 2028 owing to the rising number of surgeries performed and the presence of many local key players

Read 90 page market research report, "Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bedsheet, Pillow Cover), By Product (Reusable, Disposable), By Region (APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that in American hospitals HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year. Of these infections Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) account for 32%, Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) hold 22%, pneumonia (lung infections) holds 15%, and bloodstream infections account for 14%. Thus, with increasing cases of nosocomial infections, the demand for preventive services will increase, thereby, boosting the demand for hospital pillow covers and bedsheets.

In addition, the number of hospital admissions is also increasing at an exponential rate. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, total admissions in all U.S. hospitals were 36,241,815. The rising number of admissions will, in turn, augment the product demand, thereby propelling the market growth in the U.S. The rising demand for maintenance and hygiene in healthcare institutes is also one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. A lot of hospitals and healthcare centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure and hygiene, efficacy, and maintenance of operational systems.

