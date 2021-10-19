checkAd

Course5 Intelligence Strengthens Leadership; Gets ex-Majesco Limited MD Farid Kazani Onboard as EVP

Farid brings financial expertise and three decades of corporate experience to his new role as EVP, Corporate Development & Finance

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Intelligence, a leading global Analytics and Applied AI company, has hired senior financial leader and corporate strategist, Farid Kazani, as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Finance. Farid's core competencies are business planning and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance, stakeholder management, partnerships, and divestments. We believe that his broad spectrum of expertise will add value to Course5 Intelligence's corporate strategy and operations. 

Farid's corporate experience of over 30 years includes nearly two decades in the technology industry and spans companies like Majesco, Mastek, Firstsource Solutions, RPG Enterprises, BPL Mobile, Marico, Piramal Enterprises and NOCIL. Immediately prior to joining Course5 Intelligence, he was Managing Director and Group CFO at Majesco Limited. Farid has won multiple awards for CFO excellence over the years.

Commenting on his new role, Farid Kazani said, "I am excited to join the talented Course5 Intelligence team and collaborate in the value creation journey with Mr. Ashwin Mittal who leads a young organization built on a strong foundation of values. Businesses operate in a volatile environment and the need to support decision-making with AI-led business analytics is paramount. Course5 Intelligence is a leading player in this space, with Fortune 500 clients in various industries including Technology, CPG and Life Sciences. I look forward to leveraging my experience of over three decades in strategic and financial areas to drive strong and profitable growth for Course5 Intelligence." 

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, commented: I'm extremely pleased to have Farid on board with us. We intend to capitalize on the momentum in the Analytics and Applied AI space. Towards this, we aim to drive specific organic and inorganic growth strategies and continue to invest in innovation. We believe that Farid's experience and strong financial acumen will help us drive these initiatives and create maximum value for our clients and stakeholders."    

At Course5 Intelligence, Farid will be responsible for the Finance function, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Development, and Stakeholder Management.

About Course5 Intelligence

https://www.course5i.com/

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. Course5 Intelligence helps organizations make strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition which we believe the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence aims at creating value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight.

