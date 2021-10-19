1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - October 2021

Kering Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664 Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS October 19, 2021 Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of …



