Opthea Opens Patient Enrollment in the Asia-Pacific Region for the OPT-302 ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Trials in Wet AMD

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced that the first clinical trial sites in the Asia-Pacific region are now open for patient enrollment into the OPT-302 Phase 3 pivotal clinical program for the treatment of wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The clinical trial sites, located in Australia, further build upon the progress of other international regions including the U.S., Canada and Europe that are also actively recruiting patients.



“We are delighted to open enrollment in the Asia-Pacific region. This is a significant milestone for the OPT-302 development program and enables eligible patients to participate in the ShORe and COAST Phase 3 trials which are designed based on strong scientific rationale, prior positive clinical efficacy results and extensive safety data in the wet AMD target population. Over the following weeks we anticipate opening sites in additional countries in the Asia Pacific region including South Korea and the Philippines,” said Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea.

The ShORe and COAST studies are both double‑masked, sham‑controlled Phase 3 registrational trials to evaluate efficacy and safety of intravitreal 2.0 mg OPT‑302 in combination with either 0.5 mg ranibizumab (Lucentis), or 2.0 mg aflibercept (Eylea) respectively. The primary endpoint of the studies is the mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 52 for OPT‑302 combination therapy compared to standard of care anti‑VEGF‑A monotherapy. The read-out of the top-line results through 52 weeks is anticipated in the second half of 2023, and following completion of this primary efficacy phase, the Company plans to file Biologics License and Marketing Authorization Applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) respectively.

Recently, the FDA granted Fast Track status for OPT-302, in combination with anti-VEGF-A therapy for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and this regulatory designation offers benefits to help advance development and expedite the review of novel therapies for serious conditions for which there is an unmet medical need, with the aim of getting important new therapies to patients more quickly.