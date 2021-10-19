checkAd

Opthea Opens Patient Enrollment in the Asia-Pacific Region for the OPT-302 ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Trials in Wet AMD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced that the first clinical trial sites in the Asia-Pacific region are now open for patient enrollment into the OPT-302 Phase 3 pivotal clinical program for the treatment of wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The clinical trial sites, located in Australia, further build upon the progress of other international regions including the U.S., Canada and Europe that are also actively recruiting patients.

“We are delighted to open enrollment in the Asia-Pacific region. This is a significant milestone for the OPT-302 development program and enables eligible patients to participate in the ShORe and COAST Phase 3 trials which are designed based on strong scientific rationale, prior positive clinical efficacy results and extensive safety data in the wet AMD target population. Over the following weeks we anticipate opening sites in additional countries in the Asia Pacific region including South Korea and the Philippines,” said Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea.

The ShORe and COAST studies are both double‑masked, sham‑controlled Phase 3 registrational trials to evaluate efficacy and safety of intravitreal 2.0 mg OPT‑302 in combination with either 0.5 mg ranibizumab (Lucentis), or 2.0 mg aflibercept (Eylea) respectively. The primary endpoint of the studies is the mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 52 for OPT‑302 combination therapy compared to standard of care anti‑VEGF‑A monotherapy. The read-out of the top-line results through 52 weeks is anticipated in the second half of 2023, and following completion of this primary efficacy phase, the Company plans to file Biologics License and Marketing Authorization Applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) respectively.

Recently, the FDA granted Fast Track status for OPT-302, in combination with anti-VEGF-A therapy for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and this regulatory designation offers benefits to help advance development and expedite the review of novel therapies for serious conditions for which there is an unmet medical need, with the aim of getting important new therapies to patients more quickly.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opthea Opens Patient Enrollment in the Asia-Pacific Region for the OPT-302 ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Trials in Wet AMD MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...