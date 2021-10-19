Fobi Corporate Update Includes New Revenue Deals, Key Product Launches, New Verticals, Continued Partner Integrations And Further M&A Success And Activity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF:) (the " Company " or " FOBI "), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to provide shareholders with the following corporate update regarding the following significant company initiatives.

With the increased number of revenue announcements this past quarter, increased volumes and execution on key strategic acquisitions the company has experienced an increase in inquiries from new retail investors and especially from larger institutions. The momentum in revenue deals has increased with entry into new verticals such as Azincourt, Kiaro and Empower this past quarter. In addition, the company has benefited this past quarter from further warrant and option conversion totaling an additional $2,167,188 CAD. The Company has also been focused the past quarter on establishing a direct sales team, which will further increase sales leads and conversions, and as a result, Fobi anticipates a strong finish to the year with continued revenue-generating contracts, additional key partnerships, continued R&D and further key product releases.

COMPANY SECURES HARDWARE INVENTORY AMIDST GLOBAL CHIP SHORTAGE AND LAUNCHES NEW SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE APPLICATIONS.

Over the past quarter, Fobi has secured key chip components to deliver the latest version of their IoT hardware, Fobi 3.0 which will deliver new and increased functionality and value for retailers. Fobi’s success in securing critical inventory now puts the company in a strong position to support near-term deals and ensure support of continued and anticipated global growth and scale in 2022. The company has also introduced new key software applications in an effort to continue the support of the current global challenges that businesses and venue operators have faced in regards to the push towards mobile-first applications as a result of COVID-19. The company continues to support the needs of business operators as they transition and adapt to the new global digital transformation that we are all witnessing today. Related to this, Fobi has released 2 key products, Venue Management for Conferences & Events and most recently CheckVax, Fobi’s new proof of vaccination and proof of negative Covid test solution. CheckVax has garnered a great deal of interest from enterprises, small businesses and the press. Fobi is currently engaged with a number of potential Enterprise Customers in regards to supporting a scheduled return to work in 2022.