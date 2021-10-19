checkAd

Solstice Gold Appoints Mike Timmins as CEO

globenewswire
19.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that industry veteran Mike Timmins has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Solstice, effective October 18, 2021. Mike will continue to be a director of Solstice and will be based in Toronto, Ontario.

Mike is a mining executive with over 24 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle and Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins has extensive project experience in acquisitions and numerous strategic investments into the junior mining space as well as having worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins is a graduate of Queens University (EMBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc.) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

The Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Mike to the Company. He brings a wealth of technical, capital markets and corporate development experience to Solstice. Mike has the project leadership skills necessary to build out our business plan which seeks to drive shareholder value through discovery on our two 100% owned projects in Red Lake, Ontario and our KGP project next to Meliadine in Nunavut. In addition, he possesses the corporate development expertise to maximize the value of our recently acquired royalty and property portfolio*.

This new acquisition includes 45 projects currently optioned to third parties providing cash and share payments to Solstice and which, at payback, is expected to lead to the ownership of royalty interest on all projects at no cost. Mike will also leverage his demonstrated ability to drive new business by capitalizing on the many opportunities from within the portfolio.

*For more information on our recent portfolio acquisition see:

https://solsticegold.com/news-releases/2021/solstice-gold-announces-tr ...

“I’m very excited to be joining a team with strategic land position, in two of the most prolific gold districts in Canada. The under-explored, greenstone extensions of the Red Lake Camp and the emerging Meliadine Gold Camp are low risk, highly prospective regions where a management team with actionable knowledge, direct camp experience and a track record of discovery can operate in effectively. Shareholders of Solstice are well positioned to benefit from the raw potential of our projects, value generation from our royalty and property portfolio and the market excitement of pure exploration drilling” stated new CEO, Mike Timmins.

