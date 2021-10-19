checkAd

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 12:00  |  36   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.

CLS Nevada September 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • The Company met its gross margin goals, achieving 50% for the month of September
  • The Company's retail division, Oasis Cannabis continued to exceed their goal of a great than $50 average order size with orders averaging $54 in September
  • The Company's branded division, City Trees, continued to gain market share and achieved a 22% increase in year-over-year revenue and a 66% increase from 2019
  • City Trees continued to maintain their position as the number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada
  • BDS Analytics reported August numbers showing City Trees was the number one selling dabbable concentrates by units sold in the state of Nevada
  • The Company announced a major joint venture agreement in September. The joint venture plans to create Its own pre-rolls as well as manufacture pre-rolls for other brands under exclusive licensing agreements
  • The joint venture anticipates producing 200,000+ pre-rolls per month after a start-up period

"Our branded products division continued to outperform the market and grow '' noted Company President & COO Andrew Glashow. "This wouldn't have been possible without a full team effort from the product creation and innovation coming from our lab to the sales and marketing teams joint efforts in getting our products into the people's hands. "

Foto: Accesswire

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

Seite 1 von 3
CLS Holdings USA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21A Positive Outlook: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Ranson Shepherd to Manufacture Pre-Rolls
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth
Accesswire | Analysen