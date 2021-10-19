Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.

The Company met its gross margin goals, achieving 50% for the month of September

The Company's retail division, Oasis Cannabis continued to exceed their goal of a great than $50 average order size with orders averaging $54 in September

The Company's branded division, City Trees, continued to gain market share and achieved a 22% increase in year-over-year revenue and a 66% increase from 2019

City Trees continued to maintain their position as the number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada

BDS Analytics reported August numbers showing City Trees was the number one selling dabbable concentrates by units sold in the state of Nevada

The Company announced a major joint venture agreement in September. The joint venture plans to create Its own pre-rolls as well as manufacture pre-rolls for other brands under exclusive licensing agreements

The joint venture anticipates producing 200,000+ pre-rolls per month after a start-up period

"Our branded products division continued to outperform the market and grow '' noted Company President & COO Andrew Glashow. "This wouldn't have been possible without a full team effort from the product creation and innovation coming from our lab to the sales and marketing teams joint efforts in getting our products into the people's hands. "

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/