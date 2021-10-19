checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Dr. Philip Yin as Chief Operating Officer of USA Solar Networks

Autor: Accesswire
Veteran CEO of Nasdaq Listed Semiconductor Company to Drive Subsidiary Expansion

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Philip Yin as Chief Operating Officer of SIRC subsidiary, USA Solar Networks.

Dr. Yin brings over 30 years of executive management experience to USA Solar Networks. Dr. Yin has had a distinguished career as an executive in the compound semiconductor and semiconductor industries. He was formerly the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors for AXT, Inc, a NASDAQ company from 2005-2009, where under his leadership he increased revenues by 225%. Previously he served as general manager for North America of AIXTRON Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of MOCVD equipment used in the compound semiconductor industry. From 1999 to 2002, he was president of ATMI Epitaxial Services. He has also served as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of CrCrysteco, Director of sales for Mitsubishi Silicon America and held various positions with Monsanto Electronics Materials and at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center.

Dr. Yin has a Ph.D. in Material Science and attended the Stanford Law School. In addition, he completed the Director's College 2008 Executive Education Program. In addition, Dr Yin holds 3 patents, 5 IBM Technical Disclosures, and 3 Trade Journal Publications.

Dr. Yin will be responsible for all day-to-day operations at USA Solar Networks, including overseeing marquee programs such as the newly created Roofing to Solar campaign, which provides roofing contractors throughout the country the ability to add a solar component to their established sales model.

"Philip's expertise in process development, implementation and execution will be an integral facet to facilitate USA Solar Networks continued growth trajectory, where revenues could exceed a $70 million annual revenue run rate in the medium-term," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "On behalf of our board and management team, we are privileged to welcome Philip to our Company. He brings over three decades of executive leadership experience in the semiconductor industry, where his extensive industry knowledge will be instrumental in accelerating overall operational efficiency and further expediting our road to profitability."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668640/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Appoin ...

Wertpapier


