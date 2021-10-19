Komo Plant Based Foods Completes First Production Run at Co-Manufacturer and Fulfills First Distributor Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTCQB:KOMOF )( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo "), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new co-manufacturing partner and completed fulfilment last week of purchase orders for all four of its distributors.

This shipment of products have been produced with newly updated, retail-ready packaging and refreshed formulas. Distributors have picked up the products for delivery to new and existing retail locations. With last week's orders and delivery of 1,788 kilograms (approximately 4,000 pounds) of product, Komo expects a substantial increase in revenues for this quarter over previous quarters. New retail locations are expected to be announced over the next few months.

"We are pleased to now have the production capability to expand the distribution of our plant-based products," says Jeffrey Ma, President and CEO of Komo's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods. "We launched locally earlier this year with a speed to market approach locally and to validate our product-market fit in the frozen food category. With the packaging and formula revamp, we were able to incorporate the feedback from our customers over the past few months. Finding the right co-manufacturing partner was our goal for the fourth quarter of this year to help unlock our ability to supply our products. This paves the way for expansion of our direct to consumer business and retail distribution in the United States and Canada. More importantly, we continue to pursue our mission to make plant-based meals a staple at every dinner table."

Komo currently manufactures seven plant-based frozen products, including plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. The company has several new products in development planned for launch later this year.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.