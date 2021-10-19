checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Completes First Production Run at Co-Manufacturer and Fulfills First Distributor Orders

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new co-manufacturing partner and completed fulfilment last week of purchase orders for all four of its distributors.

Foto: Accesswire

This shipment of products have been produced with newly updated, retail-ready packaging and refreshed formulas. Distributors have picked up the products for delivery to new and existing retail locations. With last week's orders and delivery of 1,788 kilograms (approximately 4,000 pounds) of product, Komo expects a substantial increase in revenues for this quarter over previous quarters. New retail locations are expected to be announced over the next few months.

"We are pleased to now have the production capability to expand the distribution of our plant-based products," says Jeffrey Ma, President and CEO of Komo's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods. "We launched locally earlier this year with a speed to market approach locally and to validate our product-market fit in the frozen food category. With the packaging and formula revamp, we were able to incorporate the feedback from our customers over the past few months. Finding the right co-manufacturing partner was our goal for the fourth quarter of this year to help unlock our ability to supply our products. This paves the way for expansion of our direct to consumer business and retail distribution in the United States and Canada. More importantly, we continue to pursue our mission to make plant-based meals a staple at every dinner table."

Komo currently manufactures seven plant-based frozen products, including plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. The company has several new products in development planned for launch later this year.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Seite 1 von 2
Komo Plant Based Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Komo Plant Based Foods !Riesen Chance!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Completes First Production Run at Co-Manufacturer and Fulfills First Distributor Orders VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Nationwide Natural Foods to Its Distribution Network
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21TransCold Distribution, führender Vertriebshändler von Unilever, nimmt Komo Plant Based Foods in sein Vertriebsportfolio auf
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its Distribution Portfolio
Accesswire | Analysen
09.10.21Komo Plant Based Foods Closes Fully Subscribed Financing
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Significantly Expands Capacity With Launch of Increased Production Through Co-Manufacturing Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Accesswire | Analysen