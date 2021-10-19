checkAd

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Outlines Near-Surface Conductors Outside of Rormyrberget Nickel Resource; Assays Pending for Eight Drill Holes at Lappvattnet

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Outlines Near-Surface Conductors Outside of Rormyrberget Nickel Resource; Assays Pending for Eight Drill Holes at Lappvattnet

Gungnir Outlines Near-Surface Conductors Outside of Rormyrberget Nickel Resource; Assays Pending for Eight Drill Holes at Lappvattnet

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") reports results from a recently completed ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its Rormyrberget nickel project, located 40 kilometres west of the Company's high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map).

Concurrent with drilling at the Lappvattnet nickel deposit (with assays pending for 220 core samples in eight drill holes), test EM survey profiles were completed outside of the Rormyrberget nickel resource in areas with no prior drilling. The geophysical survey successfully outlined twelve, untested near-surface conductors immediately north and east of the nickel resource.

Five profiles were measured using Slingram and WalkTEM equipment. Good conductors at shallow depth were identified along all five profiles completed. Four profiles (#2, 3, 4 and 5) surveyed across a large gap in drilling immediately north of the nickel resource covering a strike length of approximately 800 metres. Profile #4 confirmed a conductor over part of the current resource with high-grade nickel mineralization including 3.95% Ni over 2 metres starting at a down-hole depth of 33.5 metres in historic hole ROR-08-11. Profile #1 was completed east of the nickel resource and outlined five conductors. The survey was conducted by Geovista AB of Lulea, Sweden.

In addition to prioritizing these EM targets outside the current resource for drilling, the Company plans to evaluate potential for higher-grade nickel shoots within the Rormyrberget deposit. Select drilling highlights from previous operators are tabled below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%)
ROR89009 162.20 169.20 7.00 2.28 0.30 0.09
ROR90024 155.90 168.40 12.50 2.63 0.51 0.09
ROR91002 161.10 173.00 11.95 1.83 0.29 0.06
ROR-08-08 122.00 163.00 41.00 0.52 0.09 0.02
  146.00 163.00 17.00 1.01 0.18 0.03
  150.30 155.30 5.00 1.59 0.27 0.04
ROR-08-09 151.00 276.00 125.00 0.39 0.05 0.02
  157.90 177.50 19.55 1.16 0.16 0.04
  159.90 162.80 2.85 3.74 0.27 0.13
ROR-08-11 14.90 68.10 53.20 0.38 0.04 0.01
  33.50 35.50 2.00 3.95 0.14 0.14
 

Gungnir's nickel resources in Sweden include Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. In 2020, the Company updated both resources which collectively total 177 million pounds of nickel (see Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020). The properties are accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure including shipping facilities, and are located about an hour drive from Boliden's mill complex.

